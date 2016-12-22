Emma Stone says she's faced discrimination

it's tough being an asian in hollywood tg we have emma stone speaking up Reply

To be so self unaware. I don't understand, do they not think before they talk? Reply

Omg is May really saying that in the gif? If so, yass Reply

Well, she is Asian. Gotta be hard with all those white people taking Asian roles! Her struggle is real! Reply

That does sound like sexism, let's be honest. Doesn't excuse what part you had in discrimination, but that sounds like it sucks hardcore. Reply

Agreed. Like she can be wrong as hell for that whole Aloha thing and still face sexism. Reply

ia Reply

It does, and you're right. She isn't shit for participating in the white washing of Hollywood, and her "apology" for it was definitely lacking, and no one should let her forget that. And if she can identify that this is shit that happens and affects populations at large because of their demographic, then she sure as hell should have identified that her acceptance of that role in Aloha definitely normalized the institutional racism in Hollywood even further.



That being said, even if it had been Problematic Emma Stone who had deemed this discriminatory (which it wasn't, and in fact, she herself "hesitates to make this about being a woman"), it's still important to identify discrimination when it happens, which yes, can happen to even white women (although no, not to the extent that it will happen to a WoC, or an LGBT woman, or a disabled woman).



If people start turning their heads and allowing discrimination, sexism, misogyny, racism, misogynoir, etc. to happen because the victim has said and done some shady shit (and here I'm extending out of Emma Stone as an example), then what's the difference between that and simply saying that some victims deserve it?



Edited at 2016-12-22 05:44 pm (UTC)

Oh shut up Reply

and then given it to my male costar. Given my joke away



this makes me sad.. and ppl/men keep saying women are unfunny Reply

shut the fuck up Reply

Please don't give this girl an Oscar. Reply

That definitely does sound sexist, quelle surprise, but c'mon Emma. If you can recognize discrimination against yourself, shouldn't you be able to tell when you're discriminating against others? Reply

she doesn't care. white women like her only zero in on their own oppression and struggle as women, they cannot see beyond that. Reply

yep Reply

And that too, only their own struggles as women. What about the women suffering at the hands of Woody Allen? Reply

White people are pretty oblivious. Reply

She recognizes it, but only for skits She recognizes it, but only for skits Reply

“I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male costar. Given my joke away.”



That does suck. Reply

"they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male costar." receipts?



she really think she writes the scripts?? Reply

Tossing in a joke at a table read or a rehearsal isn't writing a script and it didn't say that she said she was writing writing. Reply

It's not like improv is unheard of, and some directors encourage it. Reply

she says right before that that it was something she improvised Reply

Comedy directors encourage improvisation. One of the reasons Katherine Heigl hated the Knocked Up experience was that Apatow would scream at her for not being a natural at improvising. Reply

Lol like Joey when he said he wrote his own lines on Days of Our Lives. Reply

More often than not, scripts end up including something an actor says or does.



But you tried. Reply

I was ready to laugh but it really does sound like she's faced some sexism. Still not sure I'd categorize it as discriminatory. Reply

Sexism is discrimination though. It's prejudicial treatment based on your sex. Reply

How is sexism not discrimination? Reply

Sexism is discrimination. Reply

Discrimination because of sex, treating someone unfavorably because of the person's sex =sexism Reply

i'm sure sexism ain't shit but she has some nerve to cry discrimination in this instance and ignore the direct hand she's played in discrimination for others Reply

I'm confused. Why are people hating on her in the comments?



She didn't cite people were discriminating against her based on race, she didn't even make it about race it all. She was bringing up sexism. Reply

She's a hypocrite. She can save her tears Reply

Pretty much. Reply

b/c im tired of going to bat for white women who dgaf about woc Reply

