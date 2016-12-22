Dominic Cooper

Emma Stone says she's faced discrimination



For her story in Rolling Stone, Emma Stone talks about facing discrimination in Hollywood.

“There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea,” the 28-year-old La La Land actress told the magazine. “I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male costar. Given my joke away.”

“Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’ — and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!” she said.

tumblr_o8liy1ynzI1tkikyto4_500

Source
Tagged: , ,