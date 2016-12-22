Emma Stone says she's faced discrimination
As a woman in Hollywood, Emma Stone says she's faced discrimination: https://t.co/yAYsTfn9mk pic.twitter.com/2OZ30EUB7G— Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 22, 2016
For her story in Rolling Stone, Emma Stone talks about facing discrimination in Hollywood.
“There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea,” the 28-year-old La La Land actress told the magazine. “I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male costar. Given my joke away.”
“Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’ — and they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!” she said.
Source
That being said, even if it had been Problematic Emma Stone who had deemed this discriminatory (which it wasn't, and in fact, she herself "hesitates to make this about being a woman"), it's still important to identify discrimination when it happens, which yes, can happen to even white women (although no, not to the extent that it will happen to a WoC, or an LGBT woman, or a disabled woman).
If people start turning their heads and allowing discrimination, sexism, misogyny, racism, misogynoir, etc. to happen because the victim has said and done some shady shit (and here I'm extending out of Emma Stone as an example), then what's the difference between that and simply saying that some victims deserve it?
Edited at 2016-12-22 05:44 pm (UTC)
this makes me sad.. and ppl/men keep saying women are unfunny
She recognizes it, but only for skits
That does suck.
she really think she writes the scripts??
But you tried.
I was ready to laugh but it really does sound like she's faced some sexism. Still not sure I'd categorize it as discriminatory.
She didn't cite people were discriminating against her based on race, she didn't even make it about race it all. She was bringing up sexism.