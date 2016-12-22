Martin Freeman (Sherlock, The Hobbit) and longterm partner Amanda Abbington have split

I feel like he's on the typical 'makes it big and gets a young ass second wife' stage of his life. Reply

That was my immediate thought. I'm sad that it is, but I pretty much expect most men will jump ship and bang 20 year olds if they have the opportunity once their wife hits 40+. Obviously most men don't have the chance, but Martin obv does w/ his money and fame so...

mte

Same

Wouldn't be surprised if that's the case

I have never liked this asshole.

I'm not sad for him - he's garbage.

Well she (seems) awesome so good for her I guess

OT but your icon is so qt

...when she isn't avoiding paying her taxes maybe.

Good for her, she's so out of his league and I don't even know who she is.

“I’m not with Amanda any more,” he whispers



would you call that a possibly carelesswhisper.mp3 Reply

This guy is a known asshole, right? I vaguely remember the Sherlock posts about his personality being awful.

He has a very dark, sarcastic sense of humor which I appreciate but he prob. goes overboard and it gets to be too much

that and the fact that he's a racist, yeah?

His sense of humour is shit, he's an asshole

Yeah he made a rape joke & then pretty much went, "Oh ppl are gonna come after me for a "joke" now"



Found the vid for context (@ around 2:26)







Edited at 2016-12-22 05:18 pm (UTC) Reply

I met him on the set of Sherlock, I asked for a pic and he declined, which was fine, others had asked and he'd said the same apparently and he was working so I wasn't bummed, but he followed up his decline by saying "Yeah I know, I'm a cunt". I hadn't said anything by this point and just kinda stared at him before laughing it off? saying "thank you" (wtf?) and walking away.

i hate him but i'm sad for their kids

why is he whispering

but they look so happy in that picture

whoaaaaaa



whoaaaaaa

i didn't see this coming

noooooooo Miss Mardle!

that's unfortunate for their kids but he seems insufferable. she is probably better off.

So she finally realized he's a total douche?

We can only hope.

I feel like the more likely assumption, since she was with him for so long, is she's also a douche lol

True. But sometimes people are blind to the douchiness, then have a sudden epiphany.

I'm only assuming from what I've seen on her twitter that she hates Trump & is actually quite vocal about racism against POCs. :/

