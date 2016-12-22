Dog

Martin Freeman (Sherlock, The Hobbit) and longterm partner Amanda Abbington have split



Per interview with The Financial Times that was posted today:

“I’m not with Amanda any more,” he whispers about the partner/possible wife/possible ex-wife who he met in 2001, and with whom he has two children. “It’s very, very amicable — I’ll always love Amanda.”

He also swears a lot and talks about politics and acting.

IDK if anyone else cares but I'm genuinely sad about this, Amanda is awesome.


SOURCE
Tagged: ,