Martin Freeman (Sherlock, The Hobbit) and longterm partner Amanda Abbington have split
Per interview with The Financial Times that was posted today:
“I’m not with Amanda any more,” he whispers about the partner/possible wife/possible ex-wife who he met in 2001, and with whom he has two children. “It’s very, very amicable — I’ll always love Amanda.”
He also swears a lot and talks about politics and acting.
IDK if anyone else cares but I'm genuinely sad about this, Amanda is awesome.
would you call that a possibly carelesswhisper.mp3
Found the vid for context (@ around 2:26)
i didn't see this coming
that's unfortunate for their kids but he seems insufferable. she is probably better off.
I don't know her but I wish her well.