Charlie Puth is Removing Himself from Bella Thorne's Narrative

Haha yeah and me and ty never lived together... We just were always together... Rumors rumors can't always believe the media https://t.co/31QOpA0lWA — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

Taking a trip down memory lane ✨💙 pic.twitter.com/tx2W6n6D4a — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016

I can't believe what I'm reading. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. https://t.co/Q0Pw1KkBbs — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016

-Seems like most unexpected couple of 2016 has hit some trouble, with Charlie Puth claiming Bella never told him she was still dating Tyler Posey.-First Bella took to twitter to share that she and Tyler were never living together while posting a #tbt of them together.-Charlie however, did not share her sentiments and took to twitter to announce their breakup(?) Source // Source Are you messy ONTD?