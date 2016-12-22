RESIDENT EVIL/BIOHAZARD : VENDETTA CG Film Trailer

No Claire no care. Reply

Thread

Link





Would like to see her in the next one, in fact I'm surprised Jill hasn't made an appearance as well. Maybe an all-female feature? Japan loves Leon though, too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leon is my husband and Claire my wife. I just want them to go on adventures together again. 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh, don't like the look of them bringing Rebecca back to be the damsel in distress. And this model of Chris has to be the worst yet. Kind of a bummer they aren't rebooting the cg series altogether with more of a creepy horror vibe like it sounded in the beginning but even with all these complaints my ass is going to watch it anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah been waiting for years for her to make an appearance in the game series, and I was so stoked to hear she'll be featured in the new CGI film, but man...seeing her having to be rescued is so disappointing. She deserves some good action scenes, she's a veteran S.T.A.R.S. member for christ's sake.



Also, Takashi Shimizu is executive producer for this, and I can definitely get vibes of his work during the mansion scenes at least.



Edited at 2016-12-22 04:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do they keep changing the way Chris looks and sounds with every iteration of him? Also, watching Chris and Leon bitch at each other isn't gonna be fun.



Should've just made this a Rebecca film. :/ Reply

Thread

Link

Looks like Mercer is still Leon, but I could have sworn that is still Roger Craig Smith as Chris. And yeah, I don't get why they keep tweaking his design so much, but I don't mind it. Though I would have liked it if they kept his RE:6 look. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The models for the RE Movies always look off to me. Maybe because they're not dealing with console hardware means they can make it "look better," but everyone just looks unrecognizable to me.



The game models have been so good since 4/5/6, I don't see why they can't translate that to the movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, and the animation itself looks stiff in a lot of scenes. I'm not sure if it's just an early look at this since it's not out until March 2017, but some of the movements look worse than the last movie and the latest games.



It is odd that they just don't use the models from the game when they look so good and they are animated so nicely there. Their movie team needs to do better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chris and Leon look...off. Their best looks were in RE6. They should just stick to that. Reply

Thread

Link





Yeah, as much as I enjoy these cheesy CG films, I wish they'd use the designs from the game for them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oooh, yes, my boulder-punching, Wesker-hating, "I'm the one who killed him" video game husband, lol. I will always love Chris Redfield. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] stop killing his boyfriends Capcom just needs to stop being assholes and. But yeah, he's definitely one of my top favorite gaming characters ♥ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I don't care how implausible or ridiculous it would be, but I would be super okay if somehow Piers comes back. He was the more interesting new character introduced in RE:6, but of course they didn't have the guts to kill off anyone else but him. Right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these dudes are fine af omg? Reply

Thread

Link





They look even better in their last game! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh look at my husbands! RE6 was a mess but such a great eye candy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] But fuck Capcom for taking Piers away from Chris like that Right? The game was such garbage, but I couldn't help loving how sexy everyone looked in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have always liked Chris' fine ass Reply

Thread

Link





Capcom knows what's up! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Daddy, please Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What were the other 3? I've only seen 1 of them but I remember enjoying it Reply

Thread

Link

Degeneration, and Damnation! There is a first movie that was only released in Japan called 4D-Executer =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No Claire or Jill, no care Reply

Thread

Link

You know, it never occurred to me that CG Resident Evil movies are a thing. A couple years ago I did watch one that was on Netflix, and it featured Leon Kennedy & Claire Redfield and I think they were in an airport (or mall?)



Oh, I looked it up and it was RE: Degeneration.



Well, anyway, I'll check it out. I actually did enjoy it :x But I like the Resident Evil series and am always looking forward to CG movies. Reply

Thread

Link

Damnation was pretty fun! Features Leon and Ada =) that's where the gif in the OP is from. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll check it out. I always liked Ada and Leon's weird relationship and her morally grey ways. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Same haha, it's kinda cute how she still toys with him after all these years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omw looks good Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

they all look so damn weird lol. i also wish they used their re6 models instead.



really hate that rebecca is being relegated to damsel in distress. :( she probably won't be in the movie much either. i hope i'm wrong though.



i'm still gonna watch the shit out of this.



Edited at 2016-12-22 07:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I got so excited when it was first reported that it was going to be Rebecca's movie...and then the teaser trailer came and focused on both Chris and Leon. What the hell? She better have some kick ass scenes in this, or yeah, fuck Capcom for baiting fans. I like Leon and Chris of course, but making one of their veteran characters be nothing more than someone for the guys to rescue/protect is insulting =\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i'm really disappointed. leon was the star of the other 2 movies. let rebecca have one. or at least make rebecca and chris partners again. kinda tired of seeing chris and leon argue lol. i'm just gonna try to be optimistic and hope that the trailers are misleading. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link