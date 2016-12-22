|| i hate [noun/adjective/verb] ||

RESIDENT EVIL/BIOHAZARD : VENDETTA CG Film Trailer


A BSAA SOU team led by Captain Chris Redfield investigates a mansion linked to a B.O.W. smuggling operation, which is infested with Zombies infected with a new viral strain. There he finds Glenn Arias, a black market dealer wanted by Interpol, but Arias gets away when the mansion explodes. He is soon joined by one of the BSAA's advisors, Dr. Rebecca Chambers, who begins developing drugs to combat the virus encountered in the mansion.

The laboratory is attacked by one of Arias' accomplices at the end of her research, and Chris saves her from infection. Following the attack, they get the attention of DSO agent Leon S. Kennedy, who is on orders from the President to investigate Arias. Concluding Arias is involved in an upcoming terrorist attack they head out to New York to find him before it can take place.



These movies are a bit of a guilty-pleasure for me. The fourth CG film of the series, set after the events of RE:6 I'm glad to finally see Rebecca in one of these, but hoping she's not just a damsel-in-distress like the trailer seems to imply, otherwise... And since Leon is in this, hopefully his eternal crush will make an appearance as well.



