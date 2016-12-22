comedians in courtside seats getting to see the knicks game
-Comedians Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Sam Morril, Colin Jost, Leslie Jones and Michael Che were all courtside for the Knicks game on Tuesday
The reaction Michael Che has to third-wheeling with @Lesdoggg and @ColinJost is pretty classic: https://t.co/dqJw724DNH pic.twitter.com/vYf7kvvOhe— POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) December 21, 2016
Holiday is my fav player on team!!@nyknicks pic.twitter.com/h9kYi3Redi— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) December 21, 2016
when you go to a sporting event, do you wear something denoting your preferred team or a plaid shirt, ontd?
post your fav courtside photos or whatever
greatest knicks courtside photos of all time
👅💦💦💦
No, because I despise all sports merchandise. And also, even if I liked it, the Phillies ain't been shit in years. :'(
cause I'm trynna be a NBA wifejk the jerseys are just ugly