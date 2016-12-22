chrissy

comedians in courtside seats getting to see the knicks game



-Comedians Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Sam Morril, Colin Jost, Leslie Jones and Michael Che were all courtside for the Knicks game on Tuesday






