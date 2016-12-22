Problematic Fave DJ Björk Slams Sexist Media
- Björk started publicly DJ'ing a year ago
- faced some media ire for reportedly "not performing" and "hiding behind desks"
- wrote a Facebook post condemning the sexist criticism
- said male artists are allowed to cover any subject and sound
- women are only accepted as singer-songwriters singing about boyfriends
dear little miss media
!!!! happy winter solstice !!!
as you know the majority of my career i havent moaned about sexism and just got on w it . but im feeling there is an enormous positive current in the sky , a flow w possible changes
so i wanted to mention one thing
last weekend i djd twice at a festival in texas . it was a magical event with some of my favorite musicians djing : aphex twin , arca , oneoh trixpoint never and matmos ... the list is endless !!
most of us played mostly other peoples music and would slide in instrumentals of what weve been working on recently
i am aware of that it is less of a year since i started djing publicly so this is something people are still getting used to and my fans have been incredibly welcoming to me sharing my musical journey and letting me be me . its been so fun and the nerd in me editing together pieces of others peoples songs for weeks , gets to share the different coordinates i feel between some of the most sublime music i know .
but some media could not get their head around that i was not "performing" and "hiding" behind desks . and my male counterparts not . and i think this is sexism . which at the end of this tumultuous year is something im not going to let slide : because we all deserve maximum changes in this revolutionary energy we are currently in the midst of
its gotta be worth it
anyways
women in music are allowed to be singer songwriters singing about their boyfriends . if they change the subject matter to atoms , galaxies , activism , nerdy math beat editing or anything else than being performers singing about their loved ones they get criticized : journalists feel there is just something missing ... as if our only lingo is emo ...
i made volta and biophilia conscious of the fact that these were not subjects females usually write about . i felt i had earned it . on the activist volta i sang about pregnant suicide bombers and for the independence of faroe islands and greenland . on the pedagogic biophilia i sang about galaxies and atoms but it wasnt until vulnicura where i shared a heartbreak i got full acceptance from the media . men are allowed to go from subject to subject , do sci fi , period pieces , be slapstick and humorous , be music nerds getting lost in sculpting soundscapes but not women . if we dont cut our chest open and bleed about the men and children in our lives we are cheating our audience .
eat your bechtel test heart out
but i know the change is in the air . we are walking inside it . therefore i leave this with you in kindness at the end of this year and i hope that in the next year even though i was brave to share w you a classic female subject matter : the heartbreak , i get to have a costume change and walk out of this role . you froze edith piaf and maria callas in it ( not one documentary i have seen about her doesnt mention onassis but no mention w male musicians the women they loved or broke their hearts )
lets make 2017 the year where we fully make the transformation !!!
!!! the right to variety for all the girls out there !!!
onwards
merry christmas
björk
Do you face sexism in your workplace?
I love my current job a lot and haven't had any problems. The theatre though was honestly a nightmare. Like you'd get stuff from the customers sometimes where I would be the most senior staff member in the building, I'm wearing a full suit and a gold name tag, and people would constantly be asking to speak to "the real manager" or after I tell them one answer they'd bypass me and go to one of the male ushers to try and get another answer or say I wouldn't help. Like... I'm their boss. They clean toilets and I run the building are you fucking kidding me?
The last location I was at was so emotionally draining primarily due to another manager who could get away with murder and like really seemed to hate women for some reason. Always saying things like how we couldn't make decisions or be rational because of hormones and how that's not sexism its science. Like one of the final straws was that we had a staff member tuck their lunch (sushi) in a cabinet behind the concession stand and forget about it. It's warm back there and it turned pretty quickly and started to smell and it was obviously a fishy smell. When we finally found the origin and threw it out and everything and it was like wtf how could you not smell that he was basically like oh I assumed it was just vehiclesshockme's vagina... like fuck off and set yourself on fire please.
i hope the motherfucker stubs his tiny crusty dick and rots in hell
i wish you would've got revenge like put big ass nails in all 4 of his tires.
i would've been like "what kind of vaginas have you been smelling that resemble rotting fish? jokes on you fucker"
But her DJ set it one of the worst I've ever seen. It's just extremely loud offensive noise that does not work. She wouldn't get dj gigs if she wasn't Bjork.
What she's saying about sexism in the industry is right on, though.
lol. i work in a gen surgery + ortho department, and am one of only 2 women in a team of almost 20 men. do the math.
and this week, he just fucked off for half an hour or so. I went to look for him and I found him all cosy in a fucking library reading a newspaper. he also spent another hour just chatting to some other woman. in a two hour session, he spent ten minutes doing what he was supposed to, and some of that was taken up by setting up one banner. he left the building entirely at one point although for the life of me I don't know why he did, he didn't need to go anywhere.
I get what we do isn't always exciting and we were in a rly cold part of the building, but it's no excuse for the shit he's been pulling. in any session where I've seen him, he's barely done a fucking thing.
how are men even allowed to do things?..
I'm not into her DJ stuff tho. I watched some of what she did here and its like w/e. I wouldn't pay for that. Bitch better get on that mic and sing come to me. Oh and its true most of her DJing is done in some dark corner. In the video you couldn't even see her..all you saw was a glowing face piece.
I just wanted to see her dumb ass walk around out in the concrete wilderness ;__;
It's still a boys' club but they try.