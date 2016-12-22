Problematic Fave DJ Björk Slams Sexist Media





I love my current job a lot and haven't had any problems. The theatre though was honestly a nightmare. Like you'd get stuff from the customers sometimes where I would be the most senior staff member in the building, I'm wearing a full suit and a gold name tag, and people would constantly be asking to speak to "the real manager" or after I tell them one answer they'd bypass me and go to one of the male ushers to try and get another answer or say I wouldn't help. Like... I'm their boss. They clean toilets and I run the building are you fucking kidding me?



The last location I was at was so emotionally draining primarily due to another manager who could get away with murder and like really seemed to hate women for some reason. Always saying things like how we couldn't make decisions or be rational because of hormones and how that's not sexism its science. Like one of the final straws was that we had a staff member tuck their lunch (sushi) in a cabinet behind the concession stand and forget about it. It's warm back there and it turned pretty quickly and started to smell and it was obviously a fishy smell. When we finally found the origin and threw it out and everything and it was like wtf how could you not smell that he was basically like oh I assumed it was just vehiclesshockme I honestly didn't know that she was DJ'ing now so this is news to me.I love my current job a lot and haven't had any problems. The theatre though was honestly a nightmare. Like you'd get stuff from the customers sometimes where I would be the most senior staff member in the building, I'm wearing a full suit and a gold name tag, and people would constantly be asking to speak to "the real manager" or after I tell them one answer they'd bypass me and go to one of the male ushers to try and get another answer or say I wouldn't help. Like... I'm their boss. They clean toilets and I run the building are you fucking kidding me?The last location I was at was so emotionally draining primarily due to another manager who could get away with murder and like really seemed to hate women for some reason. Always saying things like how we couldn't make decisions or be rational because of hormones and how that's not sexism its science. Like one of the final straws was that we had a staff member tuck their lunch (sushi) in a cabinet behind the concession stand and forget about it. It's warm back there and it turned pretty quickly and started to smell and it was obviously a fishy smell. When we finally found the origin and threw it out and everything and it was like wtf how could you not smell that he was basically like oh I assumed it was just's vagina... like fuck off and set yourself on fire please. Reply

Thread

Link

jfc that last part... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Nothing came of it when I reported him either they were basically like well its just your word against his you don't have any proof even when another employee was like no I heard him say that. They were like are you sure you're not just saying that because you don't like him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People feel so threatened by women with power. Customer service is particularly bad for this because it's both women "working for you" and the stigma of customer service being less than "good, proper workers" etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh wow, that fish comment is over the line. I've heard similar in the work place when guys talk about their lady co-workers and it's disgusting. I can't believe people have no filter and are so unprofessional. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How did you not kill him after that? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Holy shit! Good that you're out of that place smh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that last part holy fuck



i hope the motherfucker stubs his tiny crusty dick and rots in hell Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what the FUCK. that is straight up harassment. i can't believe that shit (well I can sadly)



i wish you would've got revenge like put big ass nails in all 4 of his tires.

i would've been like "what kind of vaginas have you been smelling that resemble rotting fish? jokes on you fucker" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

holy shit.. I'm so sorry you had to deal with that/him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have been a huge fan of Bjork for over 15 years. I idolize her.



But her DJ set it one of the worst I've ever seen. It's just extremely loud offensive noise that does not work. She wouldn't get dj gigs if she wasn't Bjork.



What she's saying about sexism in the industry is right on, though. Reply

Thread

Link

exactly. her dj set is hot garbage - she should call herself something else when she DJs as to not taint the Bjork name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't seen her DJ but just chiming in that the worst DJ I ever saw was a ~celeb~ DJ which was Pauly D. He opened at a concert I went to and he was painful like he had no idea what he was doing and everything was terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





This makes me think of how Paris Hilton is a 'DJ' but literally has someone do it for her and she just shows up wearing headphones lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I went to a Bjork DJ set back in 09 and loved it but maybe she is playing different stuff now that she is djing 'publicly'. The one I was at she played a lot of really interesting worldbeat stuff, like M.I.A. but better and more obscure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. I'm sure no one around her would dare tell her the truth tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well dang.... Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pretty lucky at my current job. My boss is male but everyone else I work with directly is female so it's pretty chill. My old job was the opposite - I had one other female coworker and everyone else male. It also didn't help that it was an engineering office and people would call in and old southern men would talk down to me immediately calling me sweetie or asking if the boss was there. Ugh fuck that shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Do you face sexism in your workplace?



lol. i work in a gen surgery + ortho department, and am one of only 2 women in a team of almost 20 men. do the math. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm lucky with my job 'cause it's mostly women (I think there are only three men) and even the men are nice/aware. We do get potential clients who call and say things like "Uh, can I speak to that 'lady lawyer'?" when all but two of the attorneys here are women... Reply

Thread

Link

I had to deal with one of my volunteer colleagues being rude a couple of weeks ago. we were discussing something related to what we were doing and he just kept interrupting and talking over me and telling me I was wrong. it was like his second week with us so idk why he was acting like some authority lmao.



and this week, he just fucked off for half an hour or so. I went to look for him and I found him all cosy in a fucking library reading a newspaper. he also spent another hour just chatting to some other woman. in a two hour session, he spent ten minutes doing what he was supposed to, and some of that was taken up by setting up one banner. he left the building entirely at one point although for the life of me I don't know why he did, he didn't need to go anywhere.



I get what we do isn't always exciting and we were in a rly cold part of the building, but it's no excuse for the shit he's been pulling. in any session where I've seen him, he's barely done a fucking thing. Reply

Thread

Link

she was so amazing in Dancer In The Dark. Reply

Thread

Link

I've heard men complain about sexism in the industry because it's woman-dominated. But of course the problem isn't "reverse sexism" but cultural attitudes about what constitutes "women's work" and libraries being generally undervalued. Some of the men get this, a lot do not. Reply

Thread

Link

People are still looking for her after her "sound is the n*gg*r of the world" comment? Reply

Thread

Link

i work in the construction industry and the sexism and misogyny is unbelievable. one of the senior reps the other day told me that one company refuses to hire women because women are distracting to men and men can't control themselves and do their jobs if a woman is around....... how is this a woman's fault?? i fucking hate men Reply

Thread

Link

oh shit, how can someone hire men if they can't control themselves, like some huge violent toddlers?

how are men even allowed to do things?.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

c'mon now you know men are only like that because women and like boobs and periods attract bears, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That mask is creepy Reply

Thread

Link

I'll read later...no I won't..but she was here in Houston this past weekend at a festival DJing (what shes talking about here lol) and I didn't even know about it. the festival seemed interesting it had some well known indie artists and was set up like a digital museum with exhibits. Arca was there too.



I'm not into her DJ stuff tho. I watched some of what she did here and its like w/e. I wouldn't pay for that. Bitch better get on that mic and sing come to me. Oh and its true most of her DJing is done in some dark corner. In the video you couldn't even see her..all you saw was a glowing face piece.



I just wanted to see her dumb ass walk around out in the concrete wilderness ;__;



Edited at 2016-12-22 04:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

My company provides us with quiet rooms where you can breast feed, women retreats, girls night open bars and free napkins/tampons in the bathrooms.



It's still a boys' club but they try. Reply

Thread

Link