Aslaug deserved better.

This. I'm pissed off.

She did.



It did seem, though, it illustrated the theme of the betrayal of women by women rather well.

unbelievably bitter about what happened to aslaug. that kinda shit makes me wanna flip tables and say "fuck this show" but the ragnar/ivar and ragnar/ecbert shit gives me infinite amounts of life



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] which actually makes me nervous and sad bc once ragnar is gone, since i no longer have any love for lagertha, what am i to do??? IVAR THERE'S A LOT RESTING ON YOUR SHOULDERS RIGHT NOW last night was like being in a parallel universe. i was actively rooting against lagertha (what???) and actively enjoying ecbert (what??????)unbelievably bitter about what happened to aslaug. that kinda shit makes me wanna flip tables and say "fuck this show" but the ragnar/ivar and ragnar/ecbert shit gives me infinite amounts of life

"what am i to do???"



don't worry, torvi and sigurd are still around and will be for a long time! ❤❤❤

lmaoooo are you trying to drive me out of this fandom or what

rude, i would never 😤 torta and sigturd truly are talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, etc.

at what point do you guys think lagertha resolved to kill aslaug?

So bitter about what happened to Aslaug :(



I hated the forced rivalry between her and Lagertha this season. I would have been more understanding if it had happened straight away, but with a 10 year time jump it just made Lagertha seem unhinged all of a sudden. Particularly when their characters seemed to have developed a mutual understanding over the years, and the writers did a poor job showing Aslaug was a bad ruler (they said Kattegat had become a successful trading city?)



I have always liked Lagertha, but I hope she gets her comeuppance now.

On scale from ragnar to ecbert, how gay are you today?

It was perfect </3 Didn't see the rest of the ep, don't care, fuck hirst 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍

Edited at 2016-12-22 05:19 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2016-12-22 05:19 pm (UTC) Reply

oh my god, SO GAY. THE GAYEST. if 100% of the rest of the show is garbage, at least we have that. i am going to cling to that for the rest of my life, them fighting over who athelstan loved more, and ragnar tenderly holding athelstan's son in order to feel close to him. THAT. WAS. EVERYTHING. the end.

Seriously, they were the cutest. I was afraid for a bit because when Linus and Travis were promoting the scene they didn't mention Athelstan not once but I read live post while I was downloading the ep and thank you guys for it, I ff everything but them, it's the purest shit. And the ending was perf oh my god, don't be afraid T_T

(Why couldn't Aslaug and Lagertha have relationship as consistent? UGH)

(Why couldn't Aslaug and Lagertha have relationship as consistent? UGH) Reply

im magnus

Lmao ily

