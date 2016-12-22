December 22nd, 2016, 09:24 am zeysech Vikings 4x15 "All His Angels" Promo source Tagged: vikings (history channel) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
It did seem, though, it illustrated the theme of the betrayal of women by women rather well.
unbelievably bitter about what happened to aslaug. that kinda shit makes me wanna flip tables and say "fuck this show" but the ragnar/ivar and ragnar/ecbert shit gives me infinite amounts of life
[Spoiler (click to open)]which actually makes me nervous and sad bc once ragnar is gone, since i no longer have any love for lagertha, what am i to do??? IVAR THERE'S A LOT RESTING ON YOUR SHOULDERS RIGHT NOW
don't worry, torvi and sigurd are still around and will be for a long time! ❤❤❤
I hated the forced rivalry between her and Lagertha this season. I would have been more understanding if it had happened straight away, but with a 10 year time jump it just made Lagertha seem unhinged all of a sudden. Particularly when their characters seemed to have developed a mutual understanding over the years, and the writers did a poor job showing Aslaug was a bad ruler (they said Kattegat had become a successful trading city?)
I have always liked Lagertha, but I hope she gets her comeuppance now.
It was perfect </3 Didn't see the rest of the ep, don't care, fuck hirst 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍

(Why couldn't Aslaug and Lagertha have relationship as consistent? UGH)
looks like ragnar is croaking next week? if so i hope athelstan's ghost makes a final appearance.