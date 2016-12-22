Because that totally happens all the time at cheerleading tryouts!

Pick a man, pick any man.

Jeff Davis, probably



Now he's going to ignore their sexuality and kill one off!

As soon as I saw this I said, A man wrote this. Greg Berlanti is a co writer so Im just going to stop being surprised.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. He's Archie Comics 'Chief Creative Officer'. I'm getting real tired of gay men being shit about women, tbh.

Keep it.

seems like typical cw

The tumblr discourse surrounding this show is going to be insufferable. I can already tell.

Gross sweeps type girl/girl kiss in a show where they fight over an ugly guy. CW blows.

It's like something a 2007 CW show would do lmao.

what the fuck

i feel like i finally grew out of the CW, this looks terrible

zero points out of ten. im bored unless one of them, preferably both of them, turns out some kind of gay 😪😪😪

Wait jk is that like eyeliner in a tear?



Edited at 2016-12-22 03:25 pm (UTC)

running makeup from crying! it's from mr. robot

They must be desperate if they blew their ratings stunt in the first episode.

lmao jesus christ.



honestly, it's not like this show is going to attract a huge straight male audience, i feel like most queer girls would be put off by this (unless they write one of the girls as actually being queer which doesn't seem likely), and two girls kissing is way past the point of causing any major pearl clutching. so who is this meant for?



Edited at 2016-12-22 03:17 pm (UTC) Reply

"riverdale rats"..... yeah ok, definitely a marketing ploy



"riverdale rats"..... yeah ok, definitely a marketing ploy

idk i always had this image of both betty and veronica and these two just seem too.... boring to match it. only judging from this short clip tho obvs.

right @ the riverdale rats thing. it's kinda sad

Please, Veronica would never.



Please, Veronica would never.

When is this supposed to debut anyway, isn't it a bit late to be 'leaking' to test the waters?

I would've watched it if they kept the original feel of the comics. :( no need to ruin it.

same, i love the comics

