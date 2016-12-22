Don't come to Brazil: Vin Diesel interrupts interview to harrass Brazilian YouTuber

Ughhh he seemed OK, too! Men!



Ot but is the lj mobile site broken? It redirects to the main Russian site for me now and I can't even get my friends page to load most of the time.



I think they pushed through an update yesterday which usually fucks things up for about a day or so. Reply

Russia coming us =( Reply

the maintenance yesterday broke the mobile sites. super annoying Reply

It's weirder for me cuz whenever I make a comment, it goes to a 502 Gateway page :/ Reply

if the rock hates u then i hate u

so i hate u vin diesel u ahh real monsters krumm looking motherfucker Reply

mte Reply

ahh real monsters krumm looking motherfucker



lmaooo Reply

Hahaha I forgot about their beef. But yeah, totally with you: if The Rock hates you, I'm not a fan either. Reply

love the ahh real monsters reference Reply

This is so accurate omg Reply

Apparently he's drunk



It's annoying how much people are defending him and attacking her here in Brazil Reply

Sad, but not unexpected.



It's always the woman's fault, isn't?



We poor poor man, always at the mercy of evil women.



Yeah. He looks so drunk. Ew tbh Reply

Yeah him being drunk really is no excuse. People suck. Reply

Poor girl Reply

that's men for you Reply

wtf man I remember the HDTGM about one of the Fast movies and him talking about how the fight between him and The Rock wasn't just a highlight of the film, but a 'moment in cinema' Reply

Is that Adriana Lima? :O Reply

not OC but yep! Reply

yeah it looks like a really bad moment. it could be "nice" if someone (him) said something like: ohh, hello wow you're pretty. The end. he went wow omg so pretty (after talking for several minute, first creepy moment) then he is like, let's go out and have lunch and does it several times. real creepy imo Reply

Ugh, why are all seemingly okay, not even good, okay men are just actual trash. Reply

This lends even more credence to the feud between him and the Rock Reply

Okay someone please explain to me what is happening between him and the rock??? This is my first time hearing this!



Deets, ontd link, etc?



EDIT: I googled it. It seems to be some wwe promo to me or something.



http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 2880345.html there are a ton of entries from August, but here's the first one (I think?) Reply

I thought that was a fake feud Reply

This is the first I'm hearing of it. What happened between them? Reply

Also, I just saw this today:



-"Is it because I'm ugly?"

-"Yeah, it is"

honestly, this video had me screaming. pic.twitter.com/JMSBIiD5DI — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) December 21, 2016

So many comments about how it's not a big deal and she should be flattered and/or is overreacting. She's just trying to do her job, ffs. Fuck Vin Diesel and fuck men tbh.Also, I just saw this today: Reply

Just saw this on my dash too. Brilliant. Reply

LMAO Reply

Say something funny



LMAO

This is great. Reply

love it I'm gonna use it Reply

I saw that on Tumblr and it was hilarious but I hate it at the same time because that's what women have to go through every day Reply

Lmaoooooooo my hero Reply

omggggg Reply

She's got a great attitude but yuck @ the men. #yesallmen Reply

I love this video but I couldn't help but worry that any of those guys would get violent. I think especially with the guy that shadowed her for so long. Reply

a true american hero Reply

men r so gross and volatile i'd be scared as fuck talking back to them like this Reply

Parent

was this advertised as real because it's fake as fuck Reply

Parent

omg this is brilliant Reply

jfc @ the guy stalking her for blocks



the fact that the guy was shocked she was willing to put her number in his phone (just like the other men who were silent after she spoke back) proves men just wanna harass women to make them feel unsafe & unconformable not because they think its a legit form of flirting. Reply

I lean towards staged. Reply

Wowww! This was hilarious, but men are such entitled creeps. There are so many other ways to pay compliments to someone you find attractive without being creepy and rude. Ugh Reply

Lmao so many guys give me that 'Is it because I'm ugly/short" line, and I say yes every single time. Reply

you couldn't act like that for this long without one of the guys getting at least VERBALLY violent. it's just impossible. this is fake. Reply

Parent

Could've sworn someone did something similar a while ago... Reply

Link

It's so telling that this is NOT ABOUT COMPLIMENTS! When she stops and listen or answer they just don't know what to do! Allt they wanted to do was put her down and get away with it Reply

Yesterday I had a dude come into my store sighing and saying OH GOD for like twenty minutes.

Asked me my name, the year I graduated, what high school I went to, if I like Spanish music, am I fluent in Spanish, did I grow up here, do I have a Facebook.

Proceeded to play music for me, make too much eye contact, tell me he was buying a gift for his girlfriend, and when I just tried to sell him stuff he was like "OK WELL HAVE A GOOD DAY OR SOMETHING"



We were the only two people in the store and he was huge and I was a little scared. Reply

omg this is the best thing ever. I'm dying. And I'm going to start doing this when I get catcalled. Reply

lol idk why this seems staged



I mean i know this happens to girls but those guys lol Reply

Isn't he like 100? He's so sleazy. Reply

disgusting. what a neckless bastard Reply

Gotta be on xanies or weed while he was doing this interview and not the first time either Reply

Lack of professionalism. She was there to do her job not for this. Reply

Hahaha Reply

This show was WAY ahead of its time. Reply

Is such a treasure Reply

3rd Rock ❤ Reply

