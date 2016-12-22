SVU Promo for 18x07: NOT TODAY, SANTA
SVU Returns in 2 weeks, January 4th!
Nooooooooo! Why you gotta do me like that, SVU?
ONTD, how's everybody doing? Do you miss SVU? The last episode aired almost 2 months ago, so I've forgotten literally everything that happened in S18 (which was not much), but this promo has me excited again! Also, I miss these posts! OH AND PRAYER CIRCLE FOR MY BB CARISI, PLS.
they were supposed to air 2 more episodes before the break (so it'd be more like a normal xmas break, a month and change, not 2 whole months) but i think baseball made them postpone one ep, which caused a scheduling problem. NBC decided to air an extra chicago (something) episode instead of SVU, because all the chicago shows do crossovers, and they need to be in sync for continuity purposes (whereas SVU is standalone). and then NBC had to air Hairspray live, so SVU got the shaft, basically. they just stopped airing it and left all the new eps for after the holidays.
m e s s
MESSSSSSS but i still watch because of my bb carisi. who barely has any screentime this season. ughhhhh i am disappoint :(