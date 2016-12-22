Christina Grimmie's Family File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

I don't blame them. Tbh The Plaza Live is a shitty venue anyway. No one I know would be upset to see it go.



I can't believe it's been six months since the weekend of hell here in my town. We are all still raw like it happened yesterday. Reply

I've never gone through metal detectors at a concert venue; not once, even when I was going to a signing. I feel like loved ones often grasp at straws and search for someone to blame other than the person who pulled the trigger. Reply

I think it's especially sad when people do that and there is actually no one to blame, like when something is just a tragic accident. Reply

Where do you live that you've never gone through metal detectors for a concert?



Also, I'm sure they do blame the shooter as well but after a monumental loss it's hard to imagine the aftereffects are caused by one single person. Reply

Chicago area. The epicenter of gun violence, too! Reply

Atlanta here and I've never been through a metal detector or been patted down at shows either. Some venues will go through our bags, but that's the most they'll do. Even then they're not always paying attention, just moving people through. Smaller venues don't even usually do that much. Reply

I go to shows every year in Brooklyn/NYC, and San Fran, no metal detectors. Lots of venues require a bag search. Some will require checking a big bag or backpack.

Never saw a metal detector at a show when I lived in Chicago either.



I'm in Chicago too and I'd say it depends on the size of the venue. Some small venues probably can't afford the overhaul of their facilities. Reply

Venues around me definitely upped their security this year -- some super lax venues have now started bag checks (though often cursory) and I think all of the Livenation venues here now use metal detectors. I think everything that's happened this year, including Christina's death, made them rethink security measures. It definitely wasn't the norm before this at non-arenas.



Edited at 2016-12-22 03:16 pm (UTC) Reply

ia :( i hate it for her family bc i know they're hurting tremendously Reply

Same. I've had my purse searched before some shows, usually at large venues, but that's it. Never before a meet and greet either. Reply

When I go to our arena here they have metal detectors and pat downs, but if it's a smaller venue like a bar, a theater, or even an outdoor venue they don't do much aside from look in my purse. Reply

yeah most places just check bags real quick Reply

I totally understand Reply

It's a sad situation but even if the venue had metal detectors or someone doing searches, there is still a chance that something could slip through.



I once went to a hockey game where they wand you and check your bags. I got through both checks and while I was digging through my purse for change I realized I had a huge pocket knife. So who knows what else gets through. Reply

I got through airport security with a lighter in 2008. In the end we're basically at the mercy of people who may or may not be choosing to do their jobs on any given day. Between distractions, boredom, crowds in a rush... It puts a lot of us at risk. Reply

you can take a lighter on a plane Reply

i've never understood 'why do ____ if it's not 100% foolproof' reasoning. bag checks work! metal detectors work! Reply

i understand that more could've been done to ensure safety at the venue but i don't believe there is any genuine negligence at play. it is a tragedy and i feel sorrow for her family and friends.



i grew up in los angeles and i never went through metal detectors. the only time i ever had a pat down was going into lollapalooza about 15yr ago. same for london, no real checks whatsoever. in london the security at the cinema was more thorough than security at a venue. Reply

in london the only checks i ever get is going into a big gallery or museum. never been checked for the cinema either, smh if i do i'd be busted with a billion packs of sweets and crisps Reply

when i was at uni the local cinema had actual bag checks. never experienced it at cineworld or anything (where i would always bring in my own snacks and saw someone once bring an actual pizza in their bag) Reply

in london the security at the cinema was more thorough than security at a venue.



you better not bring in outside snacks!!!!



Damn that's nuts. Every concert I've ever been to in Vancouver had metal detectors and pat downs, even many clubs Reply

Her murder was just so horrific and sad. Her brother has got to be traumatized having seen that shit. And they shoul sue if there were no metal detectors or pat downs like that guy basically got a free pass to walk in there with weapons and shit. Reply

holy shit, i didn't know the brother witnessed it?! Reply

Her brother tackled the guy and got his gun away, probably saving more lives. The guy had another gun, though, and managed to shoot himself. Reply

He tackled the guy who subsequently shot himself so he witnessed two people die Reply

From what I remember he tackled the guy and the man killed himself after killing her? Reply

Are there laws that require venues like that to have metal detectors and certain protocol, or is it at the discretion of the venue? Reply

I don't see how pat downs could ever be mandated across the board. Reply

there really needs to be better laws when it comes to bag checks in venues Reply

I mean if they're gonna file lawsuits, they should file one against the gun manufacturer.



I've only ever gone through mental detectors for sporting events and theme parks. Maybe like a bag search here or there, but I really can't remember a concert having metal detectors. Reply

plcaa prevents gun manufacturers from being sued Reply

I thought you could do civil suits against them but not criminal. Or maybe i'm getting it confused with gun sellers. Reply

In Houston, I've been through metal detectors, been wanded, and almost always get my bag checked. One venue confiscated my kindle, saying it was not allowed. It couldn't even take pictures! Reply

I think the problems here is guns. Once again. I've never had to go through metal detectors at any venue. Then again, I can't go into a shop and buy a gun. I've had my bag searched, but that's for alcohol, not weapons. Reply

Eh, the venue'd be more in trouble if they had such security and it's lax. But seeing as they didn't, everyone was on notice that there wasn't any security, this case has no merit.



They'll probably settle though.



EDt: "negligent infliction of emotional distress" this claim is almost always reaching over what the courts have said this covers.



Edited at 2016-12-22 04:52 pm (UTC) Reply

