Christina Grimmie's Family File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

-Parents and brother have filed suit against AEG Live and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation (which owns the Plaza Live venue) for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress. No metal detectors were at the venue, nor were full-body pat downs performed.
I can't believe it's been six months since the weekend of hell here in my town. We are all still raw like it happened yesterday.
Also, I'm sure they do blame the shooter as well but after a monumental loss it's hard to imagine the aftereffects are caused by one single person.
Atlanta here and I've never been through a metal detector or been patted down at shows either. Some venues will go through our bags, but that's the most they'll do. Even then they're not always paying attention, just moving people through. Smaller venues don't even usually do that much.
Never saw a metal detector at a show when I lived in Chicago either.
Same. I've had my purse searched before some shows, usually at large venues, but that's it. Never before a meet and greet either.
I once went to a hockey game where they wand you and check your bags. I got through both checks and while I was digging through my purse for change I realized I had a huge pocket knife. So who knows what else gets through.
I got through airport security with a lighter in 2008. In the end we're basically at the mercy of people who may or may not be choosing to do their jobs on any given day. Between distractions, boredom, crowds in a rush... It puts a lot of us at risk.
i grew up in los angeles and i never went through metal detectors. the only time i ever had a pat down was going into lollapalooza about 15yr ago. same for london, no real checks whatsoever. in london the security at the cinema was more thorough than security at a venue.
you better not bring in outside snacks!!!!
I've only ever gone through mental detectors for sporting events and theme parks. Maybe like a bag search here or there, but I really can't remember a concert having metal detectors.
They'll probably settle though.
EDt: "negligent infliction of emotional distress" this claim is almost always reaching over what the courts have said this covers.
