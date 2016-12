they haven't really made a misstep yet and i love Alison's voice, so i'm here for this no matter what genre or style



Seventh Tree is my personal favourite tho Reply

Thread

Link

her voice really works with anything, i love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seventh Tree really got me into them and is still my fave <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this 2007? Reply

Thread

Link

YASSSS i love goldfrapp Reply

Thread

Link

I love her voice 😍😍 Reply

Thread

Link

I forgot all about that Ohh La La song until it was in some fiber yogurt commercial recently Reply

Thread

Link

YASSSS! I miss her and I miss her voice Reply

Thread

Link