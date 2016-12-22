Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield cover Time Out for Silence, look like a cheesy 90s boyband

That image made me think of this







Andrew's take on Spiderman is accurate. He did a good job, shame about how he was let go.

Both franchises win because both of them belong to Disney.

Right? I was gonna be like. "Disney. Disney wins. In their pockets."

mte

Ding ding! We have a winner.

i'm not sure why it's so funny that andrew's chin is over the first letter but it is.

I think the stubble makes it.



I think the stubble makes it.

I am getting Savage Garden vibes, but whatevs, I'm excited for this movie.

this throwback yesss

LMAO

wtf is this cover

i wouldn't mind a FotC reunion tour

These magazines were stacked up on a crate outside the N train yesterday

lol they look like two white boys wrongly convicted of something

They look like a cover of a Tanlines album

Andrew Garfield is right. He didn't have an opportunity to make SpiderMan great. It was too superficial and for the masses.



Too bad--he's super talented and way better than Maguire (although the camp factor is still a 10) Reply

adam driver is kind of cute

i love andrew garfield, i'm ready for him to do some decent films again

Have any of you seen 'Silence' already and if so what do you think of it? I know that it will be released tomorrow but I think that I have seen a few comments here on another posts mentiong to have seen it so I would really appreciate if you would share your thoughts about it.



Personally, I'm looking forward to it but unfortunately there's no excact date when it comes to cinemas in my country so I just have to wait and see.



And also obligatory thing to say: it's my first ONTD comment so yay! Reply

Right now the Star Wars franchise is still stuck on capitalizing on OT nostalgia. And there's really no excuse; Fantastic Beasts managed to tell a new story in the Harry Potter universe without remaking Sorcerer's Stone.



Marvel at least takes some risks in branching out with stuff like Guardians. Reply

