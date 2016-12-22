Balemjudging

Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield cover Time Out for Silence, look like a cheesy 90s boyband

Adam speaks on the experience of working on Star Wars: “Because J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson directed those [Star Wars] movies, they still feel like independent films to me. They don’t sacrifice story for spectacle.”

Andrew, conversely, speaks on the dissapointment of playing Spiderman: "There has to be something urgent about the stories we’re telling, otherwise we’re a part of the numbing of the culture. I think that was hard, doing the Spider-Man stuff. Because even though I felt an opportunity to do something for young people—adolescents who were going through the confusion of ‘What’s my gift? Who am I in the world?’—it ultimately became about shareholders and McDonald’s. It ended up flattened and made to appeal to everybody. That’s a heartbreaking thing."

Which franchise wins, ONTD? Star Wars or Spiderman Marvel?

