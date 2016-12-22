Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield cover Time Out for Silence, look like a cheesy 90s boyband
Adam speaks on the experience of working on Star Wars: “Because J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson directed those [Star Wars] movies, they still feel like independent films to me. They don’t sacrifice story for spectacle.”
Andrew Garfield & Adam Driver talk Martin Scorsese’s #SilenceMovie in this exclusive piece from @TimeOutNewYork: https://t.co/OtCqqKeePx pic.twitter.com/pSQxSLLfIV— Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) December 21, 2016
Andrew, conversely, speaks on the dissapointment of playing Spiderman: "There has to be something urgent about the stories we’re telling, otherwise we’re a part of the numbing of the culture. I think that was hard, doing the Spider-Man stuff. Because even though I felt an opportunity to do something for young people—adolescents who were going through the confusion of ‘What’s my gift? Who am I in the world?’—it ultimately became about shareholders and McDonald’s. It ended up flattened and made to appeal to everybody. That’s a heartbreaking thing."
Which franchise wins, ONTD? Star Wars or
source 1/source 2
Andrew's take on Spiderman is accurate. He did a good job, shame about how he was let go.
Edited at 2016-12-22 05:06 pm (UTC)
reminds me more of
Too bad--he's super talented and way better than Maguire (although the camp factor is still a 10)
About 'Silence'
Personally, I'm looking forward to it but unfortunately there's no excact date when it comes to cinemas in my country so I just have to wait and see.
And also obligatory thing to say: it's my first ONTD comment so yay!
Marvel at least takes some risks in branching out with stuff like Guardians.