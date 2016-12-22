Celebs React to 'Painfully Awkward' Jerry Lewis Interview

fuck this interviewer. Reply

Yeah, his questions were so patronizing. Reply

They really were. Honestly I'd probably answer the same way. Reply

he was part of the problem for sure lol Reply

Fuck this old ass hole Reply

A 90 year old man is crotchety, stop the presses. Reply

Crotchety! I never heard anyone else use that word other than my mom & now me. Lmao. 😁 Reply

i wanna know what he says but i get 2nd hand embarrassment so easily lol Reply

He basically just says, "No" or "it's the same" to every question.



He doesn't elaborate or give any detail.



And you can tell the interviewer is grasping at straws to get anything out of him. rofl. Reply

oh ok that doesn't sound too bad lol Reply

Lmao same. I can't watch it. Reply

I get AWFUL secondhand embarrassment, but this didn't bring it. He's just blunt and crotchety, and the interviewer is clearly struggling, but not embarrassed. And JLL does not give af.

Their first exchange, for example, is like "Have you ever thought about retiring" "Why?" "Uh, was there ever a moment you thought of retiring" "Why?" "People of an older generation like Bob Hope and Sinatra never retired either. Do you see similarities with them?" "None."

The interviewer is constantly like "Uhhhh....." Reply

It's like he went out of his way to answer as minimally as possible with one two three word etc replies. I mean to say that vegas is the same now as it was in 1947, I mean, c'mon. The interviewer didn't really ask bad or lame questions but began to flounder because jerry seemed to consciously refuse to engage in an organic conversation. Cranky old man is cranky. Reply

it was just normal entertainment, if anything could really be described that way Reply

He's just being sassy. Reply

This didn't give me secondhand embarrassment, but it did crack me up. Reply

lol same. Jerry Lewis easily identified my mood lately. Reply

lmaoooo



his answers are like when i'm at the doctor and they're going down their checklist asking you questions Reply

Lol mte Reply

lol i hate jerry lewis. no one likes him except the french.

tick tock Reply

This interviewer is actually really shitty though. These questions are all like WHAT'S IT LIKE TO ALMOST BE DEAD WHAT DO YOU MEAN IT ISN'T BAD WHY WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO DIE DID YOU KNOW YOU'RE OLD. Reply

Basically lol. Reply

To be fair, the interview is part of a series on Hollywood legends who continue to work in their 90s, and Jerry Lewis agreed to take part in it knowing the topic. I should have put that information in the post from the start, so that's my fault - I've added it now.



Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Chloris Leachman, Don Rickles, Norman Lear and Stan Lee all got asked the same questions and managed to find interesting things to say about being over 90 in Hollywood and how the business has changed over the years without being hostile.



P.S. Is anyone else having problems with ONTD since the LiveJournal maintenance yesterday? I keep getting "Bad Entry" messages when I try to submit comments (or else they just spool on and on so I don't know if they've gone through or not), and I am only now starting to get a few emails notifying me of comments made on my entries six hours ago.



Edited at 2016-12-22 12:06 pm (UTC) Reply

I still think he did a really bad job at presenting those questions though. Like this is on the interviewer for me. Reply

Yeah, I mostly agree with you. I cannot imagine that Jerry Lewis didn't know he was going to be thrown softball questions like this. And I think the other interviewees tend to be more gracious when being asked broad questions such as these, but like you said, Jerry agreed to do the interview. He could have said no and the interviewer chould have had way better questions. Reply

LJ won't let me view in the mobile site since the maintenance 😕 Reply

Yeah the ONTD app on my iphone stopped working after the update :( Reply

I loved it omg. Lol the interviewer didn't really care about his answers tbh. If I had asked someone a question like "Why haven't you retired" (which is not a good question to begin with) and then I'm asked "Why?" in response, I would have elaborated rather than skipped to the next question. Why not ask him if he doesn't plan on retiring what he has planned or lined up. Or when mentioning the movie, why not talk about it more since it was recent? The interviewer didn't care about the answer that he was getting, simply that he was getting one. His questions were boring and rather one-dimensional, focusing on Lewis' age and past. Reply

Yeah, a better approach is asking open questions not yes/no questions, but from the few he did ask, it sounds like this asshole just wasn't playing ball. Reply

Kinda ot - I really need to rewatch his Nutty Professor. When I first saw it as a kid, I didn't like at all and thought it was boring. But since I'm lot older, I think I might appreciate more now.

no wonder i didn't think he looked terrible for 90. he was a babe Reply

What a nasty, rude, shitty person this man is. He needs the plug pulled out. Reply

Who, Lewis or the interviewer, lolol? Reply

the irony being they share the surname Reply

And who are these "celebs" tho? Educate me please Reply

Tom Bergeron is a tv host (currently hosting Dancing With The Stars)



Ike Barinholtz is an actor (The Mindy Project, Eastbound & Down, that movie with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler)



Sarah Palin was the republican vice presidential nominee in 2008



Howard Stern has hosted a radio show forever



Richard Belzer has been in 326 episodes of Law & Order



Josh Gad was the snowman in Frozen

LOL

I'm in love with your icon btw.

bless lol Reply

you rn: Reply

lolololol Reply

lmao a+ Reply

How did that interviewer even get this job? lol he's terrible. I couldn't make it more than 30 seconds. Reply

http://www.cc.com/video-clips/eot1dx/th e-daily-show-with-jon-stewart-tori-amos



edit: of course nothing is more awkward than this, which I watched live:







http://www.cc.com/video-clips/eot1dx/th e-daily-show-with-jon-stewart-tori-amos

edit: of course nothing is more awkward than this, which I watched live:

Edited at 2016-12-22 06:56 am (UTC) can't embed, but Jon Stewart interviewing Tori Amos was mad awkward:

'What is wrong with you?' is KILLING me!!!! LMAO Reply

omg lmaoooo I've never seen this Weiner interview before! His laugh at 3:31 is the stuff of nightmares lol.



Also I can't @ this Tori interview lol. That was really awkward. Everything about this clip is so 90s too - the set, his oversized suit, the Comedy Central logo, lmao.



Edited at 2016-12-22 07:43 am (UTC)

that was WILD Reply

Did you see the Weiner documentary? They featured this and it was weird to see him arguing with Lawrence through a prompter in a room all by himself. When Huma tells him "Are you crazy? This is so embarrassing" I died of laughter. Dude torpedoed his own campaign by giving the press the finger. Reply

Parent

....is this guy ok Reply

Thanks for posting these, lol. The interviewer in that Wiig and Hader video is the worst ever - how embarrassing. And Lara Flynn Boyle appears to be completely stoned. The Tori Amos interview is also hilariously bad.



Edited at 2016-12-22 07:34 am (UTC)

I'm sure I was #teamconan when this first aired but he is so damn creepy with women, I get why she's not a huge fan. Reply

he didn't hold back on the prison jokes/questions and just goes into it right away lmao Reply

man this isn't so much awkward as boring. I didn't care what the interviewer was saying and Jerry was just like "no." Reply

