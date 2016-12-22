Celebs React to 'Painfully Awkward' Jerry Lewis Interview
Hollywood Reporter editor Andy Lewis attempted to interview "famously difficult" comedian Jerry Lewis for a THR series on ten Hollywood legends still working in their 90s (other nonagenarians who agreed to be in the series included Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Chloris Leachman, Norman Lear, Stan Lee, Carl Reiner and Don Rickles). But the Lewis interview is now being described by THR as a "trainwreck" and "7 Painfully Awkward Minutes with Jerry Lewis".
Celebrities have been Tweeting their reactions:
He doesn't elaborate or give any detail.
And you can tell the interviewer is grasping at straws to get anything out of him. rofl.
Their first exchange, for example, is like "Have you ever thought about retiring" "Why?" "Uh, was there ever a moment you thought of retiring" "Why?" "People of an older generation like Bob Hope and Sinatra never retired either. Do you see similarities with them?" "None."
The interviewer is constantly like "Uhhhh....."
his answers are like when i'm at the doctor and they're going down their checklist asking you questions
tick tock
Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Chloris Leachman, Don Rickles, Norman Lear and Stan Lee all got asked the same questions and managed to find interesting things to say about being over 90 in Hollywood and how the business has changed over the years without being hostile.
Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Chloris Leachman, Don Rickles, Norman Lear and Stan Lee all got asked the same questions and managed to find interesting things to say about being over 90 in Hollywood and how the business has changed over the years without being hostile.
Kinda ot - I really need to rewatch his Nutty Professor. When I first saw it as a kid, I didn't like at all and thought it was boring. But since I'm lot older, I think I might appreciate more now.
Ike Barinholtz is an actor (The Mindy Project, Eastbound & Down, that movie with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler)
Sarah Palin was the republican vice presidential nominee in 2008
Howard Stern has hosted a radio show forever
Richard Belzer has been in 326 episodes of Law & Order
Josh Gad was the snowman in Frozen
I'm in love with your icon btw.
Other awkward celeb interviews?
Lara Flynn Boyle Interview - 2005/09/16 by ConanObsessed
Re: Other awkward celeb interviews?
http://www.cc.com/video-clips/eot1dx/th
edit: of course nothing is more awkward than this, which I watched live:
Re: Other awkward celeb interviews?
Re: Other awkward celeb interviews?
Also I can't @ this Tori interview lol. That was really awkward. Everything about this clip is so 90s too - the set, his oversized suit, the Comedy Central logo, lmao.
Re: Other awkward celeb interviews?
Re: Other awkward celeb interviews?
Re: Other awkward celeb interviews?
Re: Other awkward celeb interviews?
Re: Other awkward celeb interviews?
Re: Other awkward celeb interviews?
Re: Other awkward celeb interviews?
he didn't hold back on the prison jokes/questions and just goes into it right away lmao
I give short, one word answers most of the time too, so I can relate. lol