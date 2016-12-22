Cindy Brady 'Apologizes' to the LGBT Community
Brady Bunch actress Susan Olsen, who played "the one in curls" Cindy, has written an apology for "hurting the LGBT community that I love so much".
In case you missed this post, LA Talk Radio fired Olsen after she sent private Facebook messages to openly gay actor Leon Acord-Whiting calling him a "lying faggot", "the biggest faggot ass in the world and the biggest pussy" and a "cunt" because she was angry that he had written an open letter criticizing the station for allowing her to spread untrue statements about Hilary Clinton, liberals and Muslims in her pro-Trump rants on the talk show Two Chicks Talkin' Politics (she also posted a Tweet declaring that "No nadless fairly [sic] will DARE to point his finger at me!" but deleted it after being criticized and has since deleted her Twitter account.) Acord-Whiting shared her messages on his public page, and LA Talk Radio issued a statement saying they would "not tolerate hateful speech" and had terminated her position.
Now Olsen has issued a Facebook apology to the LGBTQ community in which she claims that it is "hilarious" that anyone would take her statements as homophobia. She also wants people to know that the uproar and firing is really just about her support of Trump:
Olsen did not respond to requests by LGBTQ Nation to explain what she meant by "the real LGBT community". When asked on Facebook to comment on Olsen's apology, Acord-Whiting responded, "If she actually issues a genuine apology, I'll comment on it. Alas, I'm still waiting."
And so can the GOP of NC who balked on their promise to repeal the bathroom law that has cost the state millions in revenue due to lost jobs as a result of backlash. Even as a straight person who isn't impacted by the bathroom and shower portion of the law, it makes me rage at the ignorance and bigotry.
I am scared shitless for what will happen to women's health and our right to body autonomy when Agent Orange is sworn in. Once a Republican judge is placed on the Supreme Court, we are fucked for generations.
I had to educate a coworker recently that literally no federal funds go toward abortion services. So many people are convinced otherwise, and refuse to believe that the Hyde amendment is a thing. The misinformation is so bad that Snopes has a dedicated tag for Planned Parenthood. Journalists and major media outlets should be ashamed that we've created a culture of ~feelings~ over facts, and that intellect is only for uppity negros and SJW's.
I'm trying to find a silver lining in it all. I donate money and volunteer time to PP, but it's here in CA where we're vastly more progressive than other states. It feels hopeless.
like... the mutual exclusivity with these people
Like Trump she can't fucking spell.