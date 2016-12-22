Cindy Brady 'Apologizes' to the LGBT Community

cindy brady can go fuck herself tbh Reply

Tell 'em Buffy



And so can the GOP of NC who balked on their promise to repeal the bathroom law that has cost the state millions in revenue due to lost jobs as a result of backlash. Even as a straight person who isn't impacted by the bathroom and shower portion of the law, it makes me rage at the ignorance and bigotry.

It is pretty rediculous that someone could possibly think a Trump supporter throwing around slurs is homophobic! So hilarious and rediculous. The fake LGBT community should be ashamed.

I love "the gays" so much that I use slurs against them! How could anyone think otherwise?!

Just looking at your icon and I get mad all over again that I heard on the news today Texas has banned any use of Medicaid (Medicare?) funds for planned parenthood. It's about $4m and none of the money was used for abortion, it was used for birth control and the testing and treatment of std. The news said 7 other states had tried it and scotus struck down all of them, so why keep doing this because Scalia was still around when the others were being overruled. I hate humanity and what's happening to the rights of everyone who isn't a rich white male.

😡

😡 Reply

It's so crazy that this is still a thing. I made this icon my default years ago during one of the many attempts to defund them, and it's arguably more relevant now than it was in years prior.



I am scared shitless for what will happen to women's health and our right to body autonomy when Agent Orange is sworn in. Once a Republican judge is placed on the Supreme Court, we are fucked for generations.



I had to educate a coworker recently that literally no federal funds go toward abortion services. So many people are convinced otherwise, and refuse to believe that the Hyde amendment is a thing. The misinformation is so bad that Snopes has a dedicated tag for Planned Parenthood. Journalists and major media outlets should be ashamed that we've created a culture of ~feelings~ over facts, and that intellect is only for uppity negros and SJW's.



I'm trying to find a silver lining in it all. I donate money and volunteer time to PP, but it's here in CA where we're vastly more progressive than other states. It feels hopeless. Reply

It's all such bullshit. I live in Harris County in Texas, and there was something on the news like 30,000 kids are in foster care in that county alone (and the state is at an all time high for children in foster care: http://www.cchrtexas.org/number-of-texa s-children-in-foster-care-at-all-time-hi gh/ ) & they were doing a drive to help them have toys for Christmas. It's so incredibly fucked up that we force people to have babies that they don't want and then back away when it's time for someone to raise them.

white women are a trip

"the LGBT community that I love so much"

her "real" gay community mention reminded me of this gay for trump who said earlier on twitter that we should be worried about terrorism instead of the first amendment defense act



like... the mutual exclusivity with these people



Edited at 2016-12-22 05:52 am (UTC) Reply

I wasn't gonna buy her apology to begin with, but...

A scene from a short-lived show called Jane by Design.

i remember having a hard thing believing the blond was anything but homosexual

this show was stupid af but I was mad when they cancelled it lol

we don't want an apology



bye



bye Reply

is apologizing that fucking hard?

Yes. That's why so many celebs really suck at it. It also takes humility, which they seem to lack.

how about not saying this kind of shit in the first place? like I'm all for learning from your actions and shitty behavior, but what she's saying HERE I really don't see how she could apologize for? like this is so blatant I really don't know anyone who could NOT see her as overtly homophobic after saying shit like this lmao. idk I'm a lot less forgiving for blatant stuff compared to some covert/often unchecked isms. she knew what the fuck she was saying and what impact it would have, I'd never accept an apology from someone who said this kind of stuff to me.

For a celebrity? Yes, especially when you don't actually mean it.

It's insane how perfect her hair always was, she probably spent the majority of her childhood hotboxing in a room of 1960s hairspray chemicals

"rediculous" lol

rediculous



Like Trump she can't fucking spell. Reply

what a piece of shit

And yet Florence is the one we lost.

