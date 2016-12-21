Celine Dion Says No To Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration
- Steve Wynn, trump supporter and friend of Donald Trump, allegedly said he would be able to get Céline to play at Trump's inauguration
- He didn't fulfill his promise
- Steve also allegedly tried to book Garth Brooks but he declined as well
- Trump is having a hard time booking A listers
With that said, here's a holiday message from Celine
- She thanks fans for support and love
- She wishes health, happiness, and peace
SOURCES : 1 / 2
I hope they have no one and are forced to use a recording
Edited at 2016-12-22 05:35 am (UTC)
Mobile, can't embed
I had to laugh at the propaganda piece TMZ ran this week claiming that a "source" told them Trump couldn't care less if any big performers are at his inauguration because he's just "obsessed" with re-energizing America's economy! The whole piece was so clearly straight from Trump's p.r. team to save face over the fact that he can't get any big performers - it even said stuff like "he only cares about the day AFTER the inauguration, his first real day of working for America!" and "he said that Hilary had lots of big Hollywood supporters, and it didn't help her", LOL - such blatant, petty Trump p.r.
Honest question tho, if trump isnt paying his taxes without penalty then why the fuck are we?
This election actually put a spotlight on how corrupt every republican politician is. I was shocked at the shit at the bottom of my ballot. My state is insane. Death by firing squad and hanging? Of course it got passed. The fuck.
I'm moving to a blue state on 2017. Fuck this.
Fun facts : Celine performed for Bill at his inauguration and Hillary used Celine's song the first time she ran
YOU AND IIIIIIII were meant 2 fly 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
Lmao I hate that song why did Hillary choose that one 😫
good. i knew she wouldn't disappoint me lmao
But of course, Queen Celine would never!
A french canadian to represent the swiss, amazing
it looks like a couple from elsewhere have been chosen tho
also i am so glad hes having a hard time finding people to perform. were gonna make your life miserable for day #1 you orange turd BYE
Schadenfreude--I have an unlimited supply when it comes to the marmalade Mussolini.