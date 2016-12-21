Celine Dion Says No To Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration

HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAAHA AAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHA



I hope they have no one and are forced to use a recording



They'll always have Ted Nugent. Reply

Yeah but no one gives a shit about him these days, not even most conservatives Reply

Loretta Lynn and Wayne Newton aren't exactly current, but they're both Trump supporters and legends and I'm sure they'd be happy to do it.



I had to laugh at the propaganda piece TMZ ran this week claiming that a "source" told them Trump couldn't care less if any big performers are at his inauguration because he's just "obsessed" with re-energizing America's economy! The whole piece was so clearly straight from Trump's p.r. team to save face over the fact that he can't get any big performers - it even said stuff like "he only cares about the day AFTER the inauguration, his first real day of working for America!" and "he said that Hilary had lots of big Hollywood supporters, and it didn't help her", LOL - such blatant, petty Trump p.r. Reply

and azelea banks Reply

Does anyone know has has said yes and will perform or be there Reply

lol can you imagine 'cat scratch fever' at the fucking presidential inauguration Reply

Lmao Celine would never. Reply

you never disappoint celine!!! Reply

I am so glad. I'm so confused right now that in the year of 2016, I'm seriously thinking that I like Glenn Beck when I vehemently hated him and regarded him as #2 under Limbaugh. WTF is going on?!?!? Reply

Always such a class act! Reply

tbh celine has had her problematic/racist moments but she would never support this virulent american strain of ugliness Reply

i love it Reply

damn @ Garth Brooks. Color me shocked. Yaaas @ celine.

Honest question tho, if trump isnt paying his taxes without penalty then why the fuck are we? Reply

I think Garth is actually pretty liberal. Not to say liberals would never perform at a Republican POTUS inauguration. But I'm not really surprised about Garth. Reply

Little known fact - Garth began writing/singing about gay rights in the very early 90s and has received a GLAAD Award in 1992. He is a Dem, despite what others may think. When gay marriage became legalized federally, his sister had passed a few months before, survived by her partner she had not been able to marry in her home state. Reply

I'm gonna go out and buy every Garth CD now. My hero!! The wind beneath my wings! Reply

I feel like he's a bit like Springsteen in the way that people assume he's super conservative because of the crowds he draws, but he's actually extremely liberal and open about it, it's just that his fans are too dumb to actually understand what he's singing about outside of the chorus. Reply

SLAY GARTH Reply

Knew I loved Garth for a reason.



smh ONTD needs to educate themselves on country Lord & SAVIOR Garth Brooks who has been slaying the game with his liberal world view for a quarter century or longer!! Reply

Because it's legal for him to not pay taxes. He had a massive write-off, and the tax code is rigged so that rich folks/companies don't pay squat. Reply

Going by his previous comments Garth (very likely) voted for Obama...so performing for the orange doll was never going to happen. Reply

I'm sure whatever the reason, it's Hillary Clinton's fault Reply

I was thinking about the tax thing too. That makes him ~smart, right? Well okay, eliminate ha!



This election actually put a spotlight on how corrupt every republican politician is. I was shocked at the shit at the bottom of my ballot. My state is insane. Death by firing squad and hanging? Of course it got passed. The fuck.



I'm moving to a blue state on 2017. Fuck this. Reply

I would've unstanned tbh



Fun facts : Celine performed for Bill at his inauguration and Hillary used Celine's song the first time she ran Reply

mte lmao. like i've been a celine stan since i was like 13 but i would have quit ha ass!!!! lmaoooo.



YOU AND IIIIIIII were meant 2 fly 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Reply

We have the same story so samesies!



Lmao I hate that song why did Hillary choose that one 😫 Reply

Celine will always be one of my favorite singers (personal memories and such) and I have tickets to see her again in Vegas. I would have burned those tickets real fast and dropped her from my playlists if this had happened. Reply

Parent

andrea bocelli also backed out lmao Reply

I learned a few months ago that my dad randomly made friends with Andrea Bocelli when they were at the same spa (my dad was gifted it from work and I can't even picture him at a spa). Apparently he was super nice and cool and so I've loved him ever since. It makes me happy to read he backed out, I didn't want to have to hate him Reply

I'm still deeply personally wounded that he would agree to do it in the first place tho. I will never again scream-sing "Time to Say Goodbye" in my car. Reply

Parent

i've been listening to tatst ALL day. my queen. 🎄



good. i knew she wouldn't disappoint me lmao Reply

Who needs Celine when you have the runner up from The Voice?????????? Reply

It's not even The Voice. It's America's Got Talent lol Reply

Lol, she is not even American!

But of course, Queen Celine would never! Reply

Lmao true, but she did sing God Bless America after 9/11 happened Reply

Fun fact, Celine won Eurovision...as the Swiss representative. Reply

this always cracks me up every time

A french canadian to represent the swiss, amazing Reply

No famous singers and no marching band... mess. Reply

Well no DC area marching band. That doesn't mean there won't be one from anywhere else in the country. Reply

oh well, at least he'll have to work extra to find a marching band too. Reply

does the KKK have a marching band? they'll glady agree to do it Reply

oops, I thought it was just DCPS, but it really is the entire area! so proud *single tear*



it looks like a couple from elsewhere have been chosen tho Reply

queeeen.



also i am so glad hes having a hard time finding people to perform. were gonna make your life miserable for day #1 you orange turd BYE Reply

May he live in interesting times. Reply

Someone wrote on a twitter that a bunch of popular performers should gather for a concert on the same day as the inauguration and donate the proceeds to all the groups that will be targeted under his administration. I wish. Reply

Lol, Trump would be so pissed. They should do it! But also, that'd be really awesome. Reply

Betch, I had the same idea! Lettuce pray! Reply

LMAOOO i remember bb Reply

That would be amazing. Reply

This would be so fantastic if it were to happen. Reply

That'd be so great, it's too late to set that up now though Reply

Omfg yes just some big ass concert with Beyonce and shit and get that shit livestreaming all over the internet. He and his team would cry and whine about it for weeks. Reply

I'm hoping that happens lol Reply

Go French Canadian Space Mermaid! Reply

HAHAHAHAAAAA it must kill him that he can't get any relevant people or A-listers to show up. Reply

The biggest name he can get to show up is Omarosa. LMAO Reply

