Celine Dion Says No To Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration


  • Steve Wynn, trump supporter and friend of Donald Trump, allegedly said he would be able to get Céline to play at Trump's inauguration

  • He didn't fulfill his promise

  • Steve also allegedly tried to book Garth Brooks but he declined as well

  • Trump is having a hard time booking A listers

    • With that said, here's a holiday message from Celine

  • She thanks fans for support and love

  • She wishes health, happiness, and peace



