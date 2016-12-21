Passengers director says he'd do what Chris Pratt's character does, thinks most people would too

its definitely creepy but yes i would do it lmao



like its not my fault i got woke up, why should i have to suffer? Reply

So you would look on someone's videos, find out everything about them and then wake them up and act like you had no clue? String them along for a couple of months until they fall in love with you. THEN when they find out the truth and tell you to stop following them and leave them alone, you take that as a challenge and try to constantly get in their face.



I will admit that I've done some stalkerish things but good GOD, even I got a limit and this movie double crossed it several times. Reply

...that's what he does? holy shit



men are disgusting Reply

um no i wouldnt do all that lmao. i'd wake up the smartest person and make them fix it Reply

jesus...the more i hear about this film, the worse it sounds. Reply

Right? That is nowhere near the ~finding your crush's parents' or siblings' social media accounts~ level that a lot of us have reached. Gaslighting does not equal love no matter how much Hollywood wants us to believe otherewise. Reply

being devils advocate here, somtimes I google/facebook a potential date to ascertain their interests and try to maybe bring it up to try to form a connection



Is that creepy lol? Reply

so u would condemn someone to live and die in isolation cause u were lonely? Reply

if the ship had android bartenders, why were there no android maintenance crew...I mean to think nothing bad would happen in 120 years



anyway haven't seen the film yet Reply

haven't seen the film either, but yeah, this is a plot hole imo. the ship cannot rely entirely on autopilot, and why have a human robo bartender and not any other human-esque robo staff? Reply

mte. even silversun figured that out, and that was a shitty australian children's show! Reply

The ship only has one android. There's an actual crew that's supposed to wake up a month before everyone else. This is the first time in the history of ever that anyone has ever woken up on one of these before so they don't find it necessary to have that kind of backup since it's not something that's supposed to be possible. Reply

There were a ton of plot holes. Every time one happened I had to sigh lol. Reply

And why was there food on the ship? I understand if crew was supposed to wake up a month before but how would they have 90 yrs worth of food to Iive off of. Reply

of course he would.



valar morghulis. Reply

MTE Selina Reply

i'm a man and yeah - we're trash. Reply

Haha - thank you for being honest! My bf ALWAYS tells me, "don't let people tell you different - men are truly, truly terrible." Reply

I found out last night that apparently Andy Garcia is in this movie for literally one shot, lmao. Sony movies are a mess Reply

I remember my friend posting the spoiler on facebook along with a news article and the more I read, the more I became grossed out. How the FUCK!? did Aurora just go, "Ok. He doomed me to die with him and I've been fucking him for so long, I'll stay with him vs getting back into my pod."





FUCK THIS MOVIE! This is gross as hell and he should have been kicked in the balls or etc. He stalked her via her homemade videos and etc and then dated her under false pretenses. Reply

no... it's still creepy n i'm not down for it... i'd probably throw myself out an airlock Reply

he's right tho most men probably would tho cause they are all disgusting Reply

this Reply

Wait, so what happens? Does she stay with him? Reply

Yes, after he stalks her and doesn't listen to her telling him, "LEAVE ME ALONE!" Reply

What do u think. Lol Reply

well, if they are lonely in the space, what choice they have? lol Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] he figures out how to put her back to sleep but she decides to stay with him well at the endstockholm syndrome realness Reply

I'd seriously consider killing him and living out the rest of my life alone. Reply

Yes because it's so romantic and he's so hot. Reply

so how did she react? how did the movie end?? cause yeah I'm not watching.. Reply

She's pissed off, tells him to leave her alone. He doesn't. Then they found out that they can fix the pod and he tells her to go into it but she decides she'd rather die with him. Then goes to people waking up and they're dead. Reply

How do the dead bodies look, it is like actual gross corpses or do they sort of ~romanize~ the dead body





Also, if they could fix it why didn't they both just go back to sleep? Reply

Parent

It's not really fixing the pod it's kind of an override in the only medical thing on the ship which really may or may not actually work the same way the pod would. Reply

It's good they did those reshoots and changed the original ending because it was way worse. Reply

so wait they make a choice to die together RIGHT THEN or to live together and eventually die before they reach the colony? Reply

I mean, I don't think he's wrong I think most people would after long enough but like....that doesn't make it acceptable Reply

They repeatedly say in the movie that it's not the right choice but I do think it's the one that a lot of people would make. Reply

It also seems that they changed stuff from the original script. I avoided the spoilers for this the whole time and only went back to read stuff about it after seeing it today. Honestly it's more marketing fail than actual spoilers since the ~twist~ isn't really a twist... it's how the movie opens (and also kind of how I figured it went down despite the trailers from her character name alone). [ Spoiler (click to open) ] There's no gendered ~sexy robots~. The robots are basically just rumbas and then there's one android who is gendered and that's the Michael Sheen bartender but there's nothing weird about it. He's on the ship alone by himself for over a year before he wakes up JLaw and it's a decision that he doesn't come to lightly and almost kills himself before doing it. When she finds out she basically hates him for it as well. The ship malfunctions but they're able to save everyone so no one else dies. He finds a way where one of them can go back under but only one and he offers it to her and she decides not to take it (which I mean she probably should have but how her character is written I can see why she didn't). I feel that most people here are going to say otherwise but honestly I think he's right. It's still not a morally right choice and it's fucked up beyond all reason but I think a lot of people would end up doing what his character does. Like people will say I hate people I want to be a hermit people are the worst etc etc etc but complete isolation is something different. Like even the extreme introverts you're on a community right now and you're communicating with people. If you weren't able to get anything like that for the rest of your life there's a good chance you would do something pretty reprehensible too.It also seems that they changed stuff from the original script. I avoided the spoilers for this the whole time and only went back to read stuff about it after seeing it today. Honestly it's more marketing fail than actual spoilers since the ~twist~ isn't really a twist... it's how the movie opens (and also kind of how I figured it went down despite the trailers from her character name alone). Reply

idk tbh i. do not think i could handle complete isolation. however, i also don't think i could do what he did? i haven't seen the film but from the other comments it sounds like there was an awful lot of manipulation going on and idk. maybe i would wake someone up if truly desperate, maybe i wouldn't, but i do not think i could try and manipulate someone into falling in love with me like that. i don't think i'm a particularly good person but that is. a line i don't think i would ever want to cross. it's worse than just waking someone up to die alongside you, to build a world for them that isn't real. and both of those are worse than just dying alone. i would probably be a coward and die alone, quickly. Reply

It's actually a very interesting moral dilemma, but it seems like the movie could have handled it better. :/ I read the script a while ago too and thought it had a lot of potential. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Like it'd be like that Doctor Who Christmas special where she'd get woken up like once a year or something so she'd still get to live out her life at the destination and he wouldn't be completely alone. It could have. Honestly the problems with the film are with the script. In the end I can sort of see why her character made the choice that she did but I was almost expecting something else. Reply

It's a complicated issue that no one can really answer truthfully since no one has ever spent extended amounts of time in 100% involuntary complete isolation. But IA that most people in that situation would wake up some of the other passengers. Reply

I agree, to some extent. I can't imagine being totally alone for the rest of my life. And I can even understand why he would pick a woman he finds attractive, given that the attraction is also based on reading her files and watching her videos. Like, what would you do? Try to pick someone you DON'T think you would like???



So yeah, that part I get.



But..... honestly, it's just one other person. For the rest of your life. Still a gamble you and this person will get along, and if you don't, well you just screwed her over entirely for ultimately no good reason. If I'm being dead honest, I'd pick suicide. But then, I've never understood those miserable post-apocalyptic movies where people keep struggling so hard to survive. For what? Life is the people you love and the experiences you enjoy. If everyone I know is gone, and I have no future to speak of, then yeah - good bye, cruel world.



AND the suicide choice is just presuming there was no one better to wake up. Someone else mentioned in the comments there was a crew with the ship. I would have woken their asses up in a heartbeat This is their job. They are the captains of this vessel, if it is going down, they are supposed to be the ones sacrificing themselves to save it.



Edited at 2016-12-22 05:37 am (UTC) Reply

I would've woken up a crewmember, not someone I was just creepily attracted to. Reply

yeah, i would have done it, or killed myself. but i would have told them immediately. Reply

I 100% think that most people would do it - hell, if I were in that situation, I'd probably end up doing it tbh - but from what I've heard is that the movie sort of glosses over the moral dilemma and how deeply disgusted/violated most people would actually feel upon finding such a thing out.



The existence of this movie disappoints me so much because the basic premise is genuinely thought-provoking and they could have spun it in any number of ways that would have been more interesting than the direction that they apparently went with. Reply

Meh, I would just kill myself. When the other person inevitably finds out what I did, they would want to kill me so I'll save them the trouble Reply

just kill yourself tho Reply

IAWTC.



I think the creepier thing was the original ending where she had no agency and shit just worked out where she would have died if he DIDNT make a choice for her, so yaaaaay thanks for the lack of consent because it saved my dumb life! at least in the film version that made it she was given a choice in the end. Reply

Ia tbh ONTD is extra about everything. there's details in movies I love that I don't like but they're there for conflict. Reply

yeah, i agree



like idk for sure what i'd do, but i feel like that would be it Reply

yikes @ all the people agreeing??!? how is "he right" to condemn someone else to death ?



like maybe he had compelling reasons but it doesn't mean he's right Reply

I'm pretty isolated right now lol. I wouldn't wake anyone up especially since that condemns them to life with me then death wtf. Reply

Just wanted to say thanks for all your comments about the movie. I've been looking forward to it forever (loved Chris Pratt since Everwood, even tho yes, I know, problematic fave) but the reviews have obviously been off-putting. However, I think your comments have given some context to the issues and I'm still curious to see it.



One question -- how's the chemistry between them? Because the way this marketing has gone with all the hype about the two stars, I'm expecting Mr and Mrs Smith 2.0, but maybe that's expecting too much! Reply

I really don't think I would. Only because I (like most people here it seems) would feel obligated to tell them what I did. At which point they may decide to never speak to me again/isolate themselves from me/kill themselves. So then what would have been the point? Reply

this is revealed right in the beginning of the movie, right? idk how you're supposed to enjoy the rest of it with that being the 'twist' Reply

Yeah it's not actually a twist. It's the plot of the movie. The marketing for it was just shitty. Reply

its messed up, but it makes sense for a human to wake someone else up when faced with a situation of being alone forever. what is fucked up is that chris pratt's character allegedly looks up all her information and decides he loves her based on her files. that takes it from "messed up" to "fucked up". Reply

