Passengers director says he'd do what Chris Pratt's character does, thinks most people would too




Passengers director Morten Tyldum says that people identify with characters who make questionable moral choices.

He goes on to say that he would have done what Chris Pratt's character does in the film, and he believes most people would also do the same thing.

Morten says that as soon as you understand the reasoning of Chris Pratt's character, it doesn't become so creepy anymore.

[Spoiler (click to open)]Chris Pratt's character wakes Jennifer Lawrence's character up out of deep space sleep because he is hornely.

Source: Twitter

Would you do what Chris Pratt's character does in the movie?
