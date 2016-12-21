Passengers director says he'd do what Chris Pratt's character does, thinks most people would too
The director of #Passengers says he'd do what Chris Pratt's character does -- and he thinks most people would: https://t.co/l4v7znuZ8f pic.twitter.com/1FN2sVNvPg— The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) December 21, 2016
Passengers director Morten Tyldum says that people identify with characters who make questionable moral choices.
He goes on to say that he would have done what Chris Pratt's character does in the film, and he believes most people would also do the same thing.
Morten says that as soon as you understand the reasoning of Chris Pratt's character, it doesn't become so creepy anymore.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Chris Pratt's character wakes Jennifer Lawrence's character up out of deep space sleep because he is hornely.
Source: Twitter
Would you do what Chris Pratt's character does in the movie?
like its not my fault i got woke up, why should i have to suffer?
I will admit that I've done some stalkerish things but good GOD, even I got a limit and this movie double crossed it several times.
men are disgusting
Right? That is nowhere near the ~finding your crush's parents' or siblings' social media accounts~ level that a lot of us have reached. Gaslighting does not equal love no matter how much Hollywood wants us to believe otherewise.
Is that creepy lol?
anyway haven't seen the film yet
valar morghulis.
FUCK THIS MOVIE! This is gross as hell and he should have been kicked in the balls or etc. He stalked her via her homemade videos and etc and then dated her under false pretenses.
Also, if they could fix it why didn't they both just go back to sleep?
It also seems that they changed stuff from the original script. I avoided the spoilers for this the whole time and only went back to read stuff about it after seeing it today. Honestly it's more marketing fail than actual spoilers since the ~twist~ isn't really a twist... it's how the movie opens (and also kind of how I figured it went down despite the trailers from her character name alone). [Spoiler (click to open)]There's no gendered ~sexy robots~. The robots are basically just rumbas and then there's one android who is gendered and that's the Michael Sheen bartender but there's nothing weird about it. He's on the ship alone by himself for over a year before he wakes up JLaw and it's a decision that he doesn't come to lightly and almost kills himself before doing it. When she finds out she basically hates him for it as well. The ship malfunctions but they're able to save everyone so no one else dies. He finds a way where one of them can go back under but only one and he offers it to her and she decides not to take it (which I mean she probably should have but how her character is written I can see why she didn't).
So yeah, that part I get.
But..... honestly, it's just one other person. For the rest of your life. Still a gamble you and this person will get along, and if you don't, well you just screwed her over entirely for ultimately no good reason. If I'm being dead honest, I'd pick suicide. But then, I've never understood those miserable post-apocalyptic movies where people keep struggling so hard to survive. For what? Life is the people you love and the experiences you enjoy. If everyone I know is gone, and I have no future to speak of, then yeah - good bye, cruel world.
AND the suicide choice is just presuming there was no one better to wake up. Someone else mentioned in the comments there was a crew with the ship. I would have woken their asses up in a heartbeat This is their job. They are the captains of this vessel, if it is going down, they are supposed to be the ones sacrificing themselves to save it.
Edited at 2016-12-22 05:37 am (UTC)
The existence of this movie disappoints me so much because the basic premise is genuinely thought-provoking and they could have spun it in any number of ways that would have been more interesting than the direction that they apparently went with.
I think the creepier thing was the original ending where she had no agency and shit just worked out where she would have died if he DIDNT make a choice for her, so yaaaaay thanks for the lack of consent because it saved my dumb life! at least in the film version that made it she was given a choice in the end.
like idk for sure what i'd do, but i feel like that would be it
like maybe he had compelling reasons but it doesn't mean he's right
One question -- how's the chemistry between them? Because the way this marketing has gone with all the hype about the two stars, I'm expecting Mr and Mrs Smith 2.0, but maybe that's expecting too much!
30% on rotten tomatoes lmfaooo
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/live_b