What's the tea between Katya and Trixie?

kai kai

i ship it, that's what

All the 12 year old drag race stans ship them and I think Katya & Trixie just play it up tbh.

Thorgy annoyed the fuck out of me but I honestly think she's a sweet person (and super talented) so I wish her success <3



Trixie is my ultimate favorite and I used to hate her but bc of Katya I gave her a chance and now I love her the most out of all the queens <333 Reply

i went to the last christmas queens show at the novo last weekend and it was amazing. went mostly to see katya and she was great, but jiggly, detox, and ginger absolutely killed it. i've been playing half the songs on spotify all week. i only wish trixie had been performing too, unhhhh is my favorite so i would have loved to see her and katya live together.

ummm don't forget this legend

My queen.

a mess and a half. can't wait for Beyond Belief to bless our tv screens in 2017 tho

What's that? I'm out of the drag queen loop.

it's the name of Alyssa's dance studio, rumor has it they're making a reality series again

alyssa announced there'd be a show about her studio/dancers in 2017. no official press releases or anything, but if logo has an ounce of sense they'll put it in the slot following RPDR 9

I died at "if you feel the pageant was rigged."

I don't care, I live for Alyssa Reply

holdup.mp3 is that Milk on the chair? 👀👀 I never cared about his drag aesthetic but he is hot.

that him

He's always been my fav out of drag. So fucking hot.

Katya's my favorite queen ever but when she does really sloppy shit like not blend into her neck I wanna shake her a bit. I'm super into some of the looks she's had on UNHhhh at any rate though.

my LOVE <3 <3 <3

i don't think milk is that hot but that body is A+++

mte i find his out of drag looks to be kind of overrated but that body tho

UNHhhh is my favorite part of 2016

Tbh Katya in general is the best thing about 2016. I'm gonna nominate her for celeb of the year on ontd, I hope I don't miss the post lol

I love UNHHH. Trixie and Katya are hilarious together but the shady/crazy editing makes it 100x funnier.

I'm so horny for Milk

Unhhh never fails to make me laugh. Gotta admit Thorgy killed it.

milk is so hot wtf

I watch UNHhhh religiously, the Contact references, Katya thirsting for Trixie, thworping etc. love love love them

milk is hot af I will take a few gallons

milk is the hottest one out of drag. i rewatched s6 recently and it's bullshit that she got eliminated so quickly



unhh is legit the best thing on youtube rn, i'm so obsessed i can quote most episodes front and backwards



Edited at 2016-12-22 03:31 pm (UTC) Reply

haha holy shit i have never been so attracted to Milk??? look what he was doing with his body while Naomi was over him lol jeeeeeesus, i came here for laughs and now im fanning myself

