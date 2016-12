ONTD Original: Apology Girl - A brief story on Lena Dunham always apologizing for something

@bjnovak @mindykaling You guys go as killer Canadian couple Paul Bernardo & Karla Homolka. I'll be her sister they murdered. Scariest! Luv U — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) 16 de outubro de 2012

Obviously didn't understand what a painful part of the Canadian identity the Bernardo/Homolka case was.

She also talks about how she would carefully spread open her sister's legs just 'cause she was curious

literally like going back to a husband who beats me in the face, it doesn't make sense.

Lena Dunham is known by now for living life thinking it's better to beg for forgiveness than to shut her piehole and not say dumb things. She's often saying stuff she ends up apologizing for, 24h or less depending on how much of a backlash she receives. These are seven times Miss Dunham has proven she's not one to learn from her mistakes in the past 4 years.BFFs Mindy Kailing, BJ Novak and Lena were doing the celebrity thing where they discuss shit they could easily take to texting about Halloween costumes, and Mindy suggested they go as the West Memphis Three. Lena thought it was edgy and super fun to suggest they go as serial killers Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka while she goes as Karla's sister, who was raped and killed by the two. The original tweet:Human beings with some basic sense of decency obviously were not here for Lena's disgusting joke and she got a lot of heat. The apology came through a series of tweets that I put together bellow:Lena posted this picture (now deleted) on her instagram:Which obviously led to people calling her out, to which Lena apologized with:In her bookLena describes her relationship with younger sister Grace when they were kids. She goes on to talk about how she offered her sister candy if she could kiss her on the lips for five seconds, and goes on to describe such act as 'basically anything a sexual predator might do to woo a small suburban girl'.Obviously such info was met with disgust and people started calling Lena out for being such a creep, to which she apologized with the following statement:But upon all the negative press, Lena also had this to say on twitter:Well, congratulations on being as creepy as them old men, I suppose.Judd Apatow was called obsessed about the Bill Cosby case, and Lena said if being obsessed meant trying to bring justice to the women who were victims, "bring on the obsession." Then she went on about how saying this about Judd was like saying someone was obsessed with the Holocaust, and also used Chris Rock as an example of an "incredible guy who has a strong sense of social justice" but who basically said "We'll see" about the alegations.People weren't happy with Lena's choice of words but apparently it wasn't that big of a deal so she managed to pull out a half-assed excuse on her instagram and call it a day:Another case that proves Lena should just quit using analogies, she explained she no longer runs her twitter account after being body-shamed by certain websites (Gawker and Jezebel). To get her point across, she says reading them is "Obviously people weren't having it, and she issued yet another apology through a now deleted instagram post:I'm sure this one is still fresh in your memories but in case it's not, what happened was that in a pretty sad display of projection, Miss Dunham wrote an essay where she assumed these were Odell's thoughts on her:- She wasn't the shape of a woman "by his standards"- He was confused by her looks as a whole- He kept checking his instagram instead of looking at her- The vibe was 'Do I want to fuck it?' - It being LenaI personally find this one case pretty sad because the projection is strong as fuck here, and some people (including Roxane Gay) seemed to understand Lena but still called her out. Her apology through instagram was:The most recent case happened this week, when during a podcast Lena thought it was appropriate (cute? quirky? charming?) to say she wishes she'd had an abortion. This was met with major backlash by pro-choicers and pro-lifers alike and Lena yet again issued an apology via instagram:sources: 1 Do you apologize often, ONTD?And what do you think Lena will be apologizing for in 2017? Place your bets!