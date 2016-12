i can't believe this got approved

thanks mods <3

she is messy af but Hands Free is a BOP

for some reason I thought it was mary j blige in this gif for a few seconds when I first saw it.

it isn't?

its not? who is this? lol

That IS Auntie Mary.

SIS IT IS THE ONE AND ONLY AUNTY MARY

Mary girl is that you....it is you right....your one dancery move in there. Gotta be you.

...did they just dab?



she served vocals but im rly not liking that hair color

I hate Keke's personal style. But she sounds good and seems like she's having fun.



Also the black girl they interviewed was super pretty.

Reply

This is basically what I came to say. The girl always looks a mess (almost always) but she's cute and I like her voice/acting.

coulda done without the lipsyncing and just kept the dancing tho

I love me some Keke, even though she's totally turned into a meme in the last year and a half.

Secure Enforcement Solutions Officer Denise Hemphill's mission to prove Zayday was the killer was one of my favorite things about Scream Queens Season One.

what has niecy done to her face?!

She's gotten infinitely more annoying these past few months for some reason it's frustrating.

She really has. I've been stanning her for years but this year I had to unfollow her on instagram.

nope

PS: Why does the choreographer look like Dr. Facilier?

Bottoms Up is STILL my jam!



Reply

Her whole "the gag is" thing she does is hella annoying

Wait, that wasn't just a Zayday thing? Lmao

It's obviously lip synced, but eh those kids look happy.

i like this its giving me sister act vibes

She's the worst.

I just wanna leave this gem right here because that was when she was at her peak cutest:



Reply

