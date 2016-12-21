Inside Camila Cabello's Fifth Harmony exit: Where did it all go wrong?
Karla's Kamp lowkey pays Billboard to make 5H look like evil harpees who will never make it but some interesting points:
- 5H's recording contracts are structured as individual solo deals, allowing them to make music both as a unit and on their own but tension has been rising since Cabello started pushing her solo career outside the group
- The label and group had an idea to search for a new singer to replace Karla via reality TV show but that was shot down quick
- Karla and the Cabellos wanted to put 5H on a hiatus so she could further her solo career and 5H wasn't having it because they had to strike while the iron was hot
- 7 million US digital downloads sold, 1.6 billion US on demand streams as of Dec 15 according to Nielson
- Simon wanted to keep it going as long as possible too but eventually he relented to Karla leaving
- Billboard believes Karla can be a break out superstar saying she stood out from the rest of the members
- Epic Records has been planning a Cabello solo and had sessions booked for her since January, putting her with hitmakers like Benny Blanco and Diplo etc.
- the first solo single could be out as soon as March or April with an album to follow in the summer
- Fifth Harmony's album sales for 7/27 was actually lower than Reflection so Billboard says the safer bet for Epic might be to throw their weight behind Karla instead of putting out a third Fifth Harmony album ie: kill the 3rd album and 5H along with it
- somebody says the song is so important in terms of success for pop stars these days (well duh look at Hailee) that if they can continue to put out hit songs they'd be fine but who knows
Source: billboard official twitter
So LA Reid has until the end of Dec to decide if they're going to blow up 4th Harmony for Camila or give them one more album.
ONTD is this truly the end of 5th Harmony??????? And is Billboard right: does Karla have what it takes to become the next big superstar?
Reminds me of
with that krispy kreme girl winning
smh @ the new member turning down toe offer to try and hit it solo tho
or w/e won it. i believe....
every girl that just randomly leaves have failed, Nicole from PCD and Geri Halliwell have no careers
(Though I do think Nicole is really talented...it's just not meant to be for her)
but the true child of Destiny remains Tenitra in my heart tbhhhhh (LeToya for DC4).
why risk investing in a racist when other racist(s) have proven hit-making abilities
And she just turned on most of her Fanbase
He done
Are the few Harmonizers here going to support her?
Edit: Too bad they werent nominated for a Pop Grammy. It would have been interesting to see if they went together. Or they may have just stuck together until after?
5H is basically the only relevant girlgroup atm (sorry but Little Mix never had a GLOBAL hit, let alone 2 like Worth It & Work from home) Solo Karla is a nobody
And there's only so much space on Diabla's coattails.
Karla's Already Booking 2017
4th Harmony better get their careers lined up fast because come hell or high water Karla is going to push her way into the industry
my question is whether or not she can smash in a market already oversaturated with solo females
Much of an ego and too many to be successful on her own. the way she left was super shitty.
gorgeous
tbh I noticed that when people talk about Camila's likelihood to make it they say that the industry has shit singers and people's standards are low so if other non-singing bitches can make it why can't she? But then suddenly when it comes to Normani 'her voice isn't strong enough' - bitch what? Just admit you don't see it for her because she's black and dark-skinned.
Anyway, LA Reid said Rihanna wouldn't make it so if he's backing Camila *shrugs*
Personally I think Camila will make it to some extent but not have a long running career. But most of ontd has decided she will smash so hopefully that means she will flop entirely. I don't think she has the look to click with a general audience and her voice, while distinctive, is actually grating. But who knows.
I don't know if Normani can make it but I WANT her to make it. I hope she still has that Kelly connect.
I also noticed that even if Taylor Swift is helping Camila, we don't have any huge black stars willing to help new up and comer black pop stars like Whitney did for Brandy. I mean, Beyonce put on some weird indie duo but they're not exactly in her lane
also i think Mel B is/was normani's mentor so maybe she has connects
But I don't see it happening for Normani really to be honest- even though she deserves it, I think she needs to be the lead in the group.
THIS! So much. It took me years to realize this (as a black female) and even longer to come to grips with it.
Taylor Swift can't sing for shit, yet she's one of the biggest popstars in the world. GTFO with that mess.
I never get why people say she's so untalented or the worst singer. Bitch, where?!
I'm rooting for Normani, she's charasmatic & pretty and i'm always for darker skinned girls getting shine.
I was thinking about your last point yesterday. Like I wonder if any seasoned singers mentor/reach out to younger black pop singers.
Talent doesn't count for shit. It's all about branding and marketability. Now more then ever the industry is over saturated with random ass Beckys who are literally all interchangeable, and for this reason alone Camila already has the cards stacked in her favor.
Camila is basically the Donald Trump of pop music.
they only reason why she wouldn't ever 'make it' is because she's a darkskin black girl lmao dassit.
but it's lolworthy to see them act like it's bc of her 'weak voice'
lol mhm