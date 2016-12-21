Inside Camila Cabello's Fifth Harmony exit: Where did it all go wrong?




Karla's Kamp lowkey pays Billboard to make 5H look like evil harpees who will never make it but some interesting points:

[Spoiler (click to open)]

- 5H's recording contracts are structured as individual solo deals, allowing them to make music both as a unit and on their own but tension has been rising since Cabello started pushing her solo career outside the group

- The label and group had an idea to search for a new singer to replace Karla via reality TV show but that was shot down quick

- Karla and the Cabellos wanted to put 5H on a hiatus so she could further her solo career and 5H wasn't having it because they had to strike while the iron was hot

- 7 million US digital downloads sold, 1.6 billion US on demand streams as of Dec 15 according to Nielson

- Simon wanted to keep it going as long as possible too but eventually he relented to Karla leaving

- Billboard believes Karla can be a break out superstar saying she stood out from the rest of the members

- Epic Records has been planning a Cabello solo and had sessions booked for her since January, putting her with hitmakers like Benny Blanco and Diplo etc.

- the first solo single could be out as soon as March or April with an album to follow in the summer

- Fifth Harmony's album sales for 7/27 was actually lower than Reflection so Billboard says the safer bet for Epic might be to throw their weight behind Karla instead of putting out a third Fifth Harmony album ie: kill the 3rd album and 5H along with it

- somebody says the song is so important in terms of success for pop stars these days (well duh look at Hailee) that if they can continue to put out hit songs they'd be fine but who knows



Source: billboard official twitter



So LA Reid has until the end of Dec to decide if they're going to blow up 4th Harmony for Camila or give them one more album.

ONTD is this truly the end of 5th Harmony??????? And is Billboard right: does Karla have what it takes to become the next big superstar?
Tagged: