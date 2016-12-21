Inside Camila Cabello's Fifth Harmony exit: Where did it all go wrong?

The label and group had an idea to search for a new singer to replace Karla via reality TV show but that was shot down quick



Reminds me of







w o w, i had no idea this existed and i'm actually offended. Reply

iirc, the show wasn't to replace left eye, but the winner got to have guest vocals on their new single or something lame like that? i think it was promoted as finding a new member tho :/ Reply

lmao memories Reply

I was literally thinking of this show this morning and Oso Krispy or whatever her name was Reply

and then in the end they had lil mama's ass on tour Reply

What happened to the winner?? I remember it was someone who looked and acted like Left Eye but her name was like Biscuits and Gravy or smth. Reply

I was thinking more on the line of 'the search for the next pussycat doll'



smh @ the new member turning down toe offer to try and hit it solo tho Reply

I was thinking more on the line of 'the search for the next pussycat doll'



smh @ the new member turning down toe offer to try and hit it solo tho Reply

O'SO Krispie.



or w/e won it. i believe.... Reply

omg I didnt know this existed! yikes Reply

no, Beyonce slowly eased out of DC and became huge



every girl that just randomly leaves have failed, Nicole from PCD and Geri Halliwell have no careers



Nicole tried to ease out tho and failed miserably, having to get back with PCD for that second album. Geri banked off her Spice fame and churned out a few years of relevancy after leaving. Reply

You can't really compare groups like Destiny's Child or NSync and solo success to groups like TLC, Spice Girls, BSB, or NKOTB Reply

Beyonce also has something a lot of people don't...and Camilla definitely does not.



(Though I do think Nicole is really talented...it's just not meant to be for her) Reply

Well I think the whole point of Destiny's Child was always just to be the first step toward a Beyonce solo career. "No No No" came out at a time when R&B girl groups were a better bet than solo singers. Reply

yeah even back in the girl tyme days the band was built around beyonce being the lead singer/front woman Reply

mmm sorta but lbr it was always "Beyonce's Child" from the get go.



but the true child of Destiny remains Tenitra in my heart tbhhhhh (LeToya for DC4). Reply

haven't they noticed how much the internet hates ha



why risk investing in a racist when other racist(s) have proven hit-making abilities Reply

isn't she still the most popular one? Reply

iz "mos popular member o 5H' sipposed ta mean anything lol Reply

Everywhere I look she's the hated one tbh Reply

yea shes the only one most people can actually name Reply

Parent

She's the only one people know. Reply

I really don't see this girl being a big star. She wants to be JT, but she'll probably wind up more like Nicole Swhatever. Reply

mte, the thing with beyonce and jt is that they were already household names while in their respective groups. karla isn't. Reply

Yup. And no one outside of the fifth harmony Fanbase how any clue who she is



And she just turned on most of her Fanbase



He done Reply

mte Reply

Nicole Swhatshername can at least sing Reply

Isn't Nicole the voice of Moana's mother? Reply

yes Reply

I agree. ONTD has made me kind of low key wish she fails, LoL Reply

Nicole Snickerdoodle at least can be featured by classical singers and Adult Contemporary artists in their albums to get a little pop music money. Imagine Camila trying to sing Dont Cry For Me Argentina.... Reply

Parent

I don't like to be petty or wish ill will on people, but I hope she flops horribly.



Are the few Harmonizers here going to support her?



Edit: Too bad they werent nominated for a Pop Grammy. It would have been interesting to see if they went together. Or they may have just stuck together until after?



Edited at 2016-12-22 02:36 am (UTC) Reply

I'm actually now wondering if their lack of grammy nod was something la reid paid for to make sure they could kill 5H faster (by not giving them the industry legitimacy) Reply

smh why LA want to push Karla more than 5H?



5H is basically the only relevant girlgroup atm (sorry but Little Mix never had a GLOBAL hit, let alone 2 like Worth It & Work from home) Solo Karla is a nobody

Reply

Taylor already has the goat market cornered tho



And there's only so much space on Diabla's coattails. Reply

http://hollywoodlife.com/2016/12/21/cam ila-cabello-future-plans-solo-album-tv-c oncert-performances-2017/



4th Harmony better get their careers lined up fast because come hell or high water Karla is going to push her way into the industry



http://hollywoodlife.com/2016/12/21/cam ila-cabello-future-plans-solo-album-tv-c oncert-performances-2017/

4th Harmony better get their careers lined up fast because come hell or high water Karla is going to push her way into the industry

my question is whether or not she can smash in a market already oversaturated with solo females Her team is already lining up deals to perform on The Voice, Wango Tango and Jingle Ball in 2017 to promote her debut album

What debut album? What single? She doesnt have the vocal talent to make herself unique enough for people to pay for her music. All of her solo material were features and those songs burn out fast. Reply

plus with how the general public is reacting to her going solo and the way 5H clapped back, destroying her credibility and making her out to be a snake, her record company will probably rethink of exploiting her image so soon.... Reply

i knew it! Reply

i loved chelsea but then she joined the flop parasido girls Reply

excuse u patron tequila is a jam Reply

This show was so unnecessary lol - they weren't even replacing anyone, just adding a seventh girl to a group where only 1 person sings anyways. And the winner fucking left before joining! Reply

This show had some amazing talent minus the winner who won because of her single mom sob story. I mean it's not like they ever did anything with it so everyone won. Girlicious though>>> Reply

this show was pointless but so fun Reply

MY FAVE Reply

This show is more iconic than the group itself. Reply

karla will have more success than demi Reply

demi would be so livid Reply

i thought demi retired Reply

That was before her unexpected Grammy nom Reply

she just released her new original song Silent Night just in time for Christmas..... She's coming for Mariah's Christmas Queen title... Reply

Camilla has a voice like Nicole S to me. Yes, they can sing/hit notes, but their sound/voices are too strong/overbearing and they can't hold a full song. Reply

I'm offended on behalf of Nicole. Reply

This is an insult to Nicole that girl has the range ot be something outside of the background hum of elevator music at disneyland hotel. Reply

Nicole is a great vocalist. Camila is not. Her head voice is insane and she can support her belts up to D5. Camila has never even support B4s. Reply

She is incredible. It's honestly a shame she never blew up. Reply

Parent

wot. Nicole's range is huge. she literally has everything a performer should have except a personality and the star power Reply

Nicole has range... Camila does not have the range. Reply

Camila's voice is suited for radio disney and that only. Nicole can actually sing with range. It's a shame cause Killer Love is a great album imho. Reply

That's rude. While I agree neither has popstar potential/appeal, Nicole belongs on Broadway and Camila belongs in the trash. Reply

poor canolla!!! Reply

her makeup here is horrible. she looks beige as fuck Reply

Matches her soul. Reply

she looks old here Reply

this gif is offensive Reply

her constant victim act makes me so fucking angry Reply

what is this from? Reply

serving albino lab rat realness Reply

she's got such a round face for such a skinny girl Reply

Parent

She looks pretty here but you can really tell she had a boob job Reply

I get the feeling that she will definitely underperform and probably only have hits as collabs. I feel like she and her people might try to sneak her back into 5H that's if they don't void their contracts. Reply

I mean she has 8mil insta followers and the others have 2.5 mil each so....She took her shot Reply

Followers dont always equal paying for music and supporting them as an artist. Reply

I mean it's very easy to make fake accounts/fan accounts to just follow her Reply

I don't know much about fifth harmony but she's gonna flop. She has too

Much of an ego and too many to be successful on her own. the way she left was super shitty. Reply

IG | Normani on stylenutcase's story pic.twitter.com/CyPOvMaA3p — Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) December 21, 2016

gorgeous







gorgeous



tbh I noticed that when people talk about Camila's likelihood to make it they say that the industry has shit singers and people's standards are low so if other non-singing bitches can make it why can't she? But then suddenly when it comes to Normani 'her voice isn't strong enough' - bitch what? Just admit you don't see it for her because she's black and dark-skinned.



Anyway, LA Reid said Rihanna wouldn't make it so if he's backing Camila *shrugs*



Personally I think Camila will make it to some extent but not have a long running career. But most of ontd has decided she will smash so hopefully that means she will flop entirely. I don't think she has the look to click with a general audience and her voice, while distinctive, is actually grating. But who knows.



I don't know if Normani can make it but I WANT her to make it. I hope she still has that Kelly connect.



tbh I noticed that when people talk about Camila's likelihood to make it they say that the industry has shit singers and people's standards are low so if other non-singing bitches can make it why can't she? But then suddenly when it comes to Normani 'her voice isn't strong enough' - bitch what? Just admit you don't see it for her because she's black and dark-skinned.

Anyway, LA Reid said Rihanna wouldn't make it so if he's backing Camila *shrugs*

Personally I think Camila will make it to some extent but not have a long running career. But most of ontd has decided she will smash so hopefully that means she will flop entirely. I don't think she has the look to click with a general audience and her voice, while distinctive, is actually grating. But who knows.

I don't know if Normani can make it but I WANT her to make it. I hope she still has that Kelly connect.

I also noticed that even if Taylor Swift is helping Camila, we don't have any huge black stars willing to help new up and comer black pop stars like Whitney did for Brandy. I mean, Beyonce put on some weird indie duo but they're not exactly in her lane

Normani has the best charisma and stage presence, based on the mostly terrible videos I've watched of them. Reply

tbh I noticed that when people talk about Camila's likelihood to make it they say that the industry has shit singers and people's standards are low so if other non-singing bitches can make it why can't she? But then suddenly when it comes to Normani 'her voice isn't strong enough' - bitch what? Just admit you don't see it for her because she's black and dark-skinned.







also i think Mel B is/was normani's mentor so maybe she has connects



also i think Mel B is/was normani's mentor so maybe she has connects

Edited at 2016-12-22 02:43 am (UTC)

IA with your first part but I feel like most of the comments on ONTD since she left have been saying she will flop and fade into irrelevancy. Reply

as a black person- we have to be the top off all the checkmarks to even be considered for success. it's frustrating.

But I don't see it happening for Normani really to be honest- even though she deserves it, I think she needs to be the lead in the group. Reply

yeah i think 4h is just entering their peak phase. they need to do at least 2 more eras Reply

as a black person- we have to be the top off all the checkmarks to even be considered for success. it's frustrating.



THIS! So much. It took me years to realize this (as a black female) and even longer to come to grips with it. Reply

I barely know anything about Fifth Harmony, but Normani is the only one who has ever stood out to me as having any sort of stage presence. Idk Reply

some people were trying to drag normani in the last 5h post i was in. being average vocally didn't stop t*ylor, katy perry, or halsey from shining. i can forgive normani for not being a vocal beast (at least she's a talented performer). Reply

Parent

Exactly. Idk if you saw my comment in the last post but its clear ppl are hating bc shes black. After she was bombarded with pics of her photoshopped on lynching victims and other shit, I just want to to blow up so gd hard. Tbh idc if her voice isnt the best, Im a brit fan so its not like voice really matters anyway. And tbh her voice IS good. Reply

My personal favourite excuse is that Normani doesn't have a distinctive tone. Literally almost every popstar in the game doesn't have a distinctive tone and if untalented trash like Selena can make it, then anyone can. Reply

Bitch, I was literally thinking the same thing earlier today!



Taylor Swift can't sing for shit, yet she's one of the biggest popstars in the world. GTFO with that mess. Reply

From what I can remember, Normani has been prepped for stardom since she was a child. I think out of the remaining members, she's the one with the most drive and is the whole package. And I do think that Beyonce reached out to Normani on her birthday this year, but I might be wrong. Reply

normani iz tha only talinted one Reply

Normani is definitely the breakout star for me. She has a magnetism to her. My eye always goes to her first. Reply

Normani is the only one who doesn't give me second hand embarrassment, but lbr none of these girls will make it solo. Reply

EXACTLY



I never get why people say she's so untalented or the worst singer. Bitch, where?! Reply

ia



I'm rooting for Normani, she's charasmatic & pretty and i'm always for darker skinned girls getting shine.



I was thinking about your last point yesterday. Like I wonder if any seasoned singers mentor/reach out to younger black pop singers. Reply

mfte...from the 1st vid i saw of this group she was the standout and leagues above the rest of them. ppl who don't see her potential are simply blinded by their racism. Reply

Preach. They try to be slick with them excuses. "She has a weak voice" So does Camila! Like no popstar except Beyonce and maybe Gaga has a powerful voice. Reply

Parent

TBH there are literally only two black female singers who are mainstream and they've both been around for 10+ years. If Normani plays her cards right she can have a Tinashe/Jhene/Kehlani like career which will probably be better for her in the long run.



Talent doesn't count for shit. It's all about branding and marketability. Now more then ever the industry is over saturated with random ass Beckys who are literally all interchangeable, and for this reason alone Camila already has the cards stacked in her favor.



Camila is basically the Donald Trump of pop music.



Edited at 2016-12-22 03:51 am (UTC)

Link

IA. I saw 5H when they toured with Demi (went for Little Mix and left after their set but 5H came on first,) and Normani was the one I kept watching. She definitely has "it." Reply

lmao say it.

they only reason why she wouldn't ever 'make it' is because she's a darkskin black girl lmao dassit.

but it's lolworthy to see them act like it's bc of her 'weak voice'



lol mhm Reply

Preach

I know nothing about their individual performing talents, I just know that they are terrible as a band. So I hope that you're right, because I would like to see the black girl (who was bullied by the racist fans) shining. Reply

