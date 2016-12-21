Comic book Roundup
-Archie #15
-Buffy The Vampire Slayer Season 11 #2
-Aquaman #13
-Batman #13
-Green Arrow #13
-Justice League #11
-Justice League Vs Suicide Squad #1 (Of 6)
-Lucifer #13
-Trinity #4
-Jem And The Misfits #1
-Amazing Spider-Man #22
-Black Panther World Of Wakanda #2
-Gamora #1
-Uncanny X-Men #16
GHOSTBUSTERS To Meet 1984 Originals in GHOSTBUSTERS 101 https://t.co/l1ZUxYp1F5 pic.twitter.com/S3EHDbGLCm— Newsarama (@Newsarama) December 21, 2016
Report: CAPTAIN MARVEL To Appear In AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Before Solo Movie https://t.co/9AXzCIODRF pic.twitter.com/OFUEgFfas4— Newsarama (@Newsarama) December 21, 2016
RUCKA & SCOTT's BLACK MAGICK To Return In JUNE As Monthly Book https://t.co/S5MLiRczzZ pic.twitter.com/pOdjaMOsNW— Newsarama (@Newsarama) December 20, 2016
POWER RANGERS Movie Gets Comic Book Sequel https://t.co/jRiUe3CRwM pic.twitter.com/tR3y9dWZwq— Newsarama (@Newsarama) December 19, 2016
Inside JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. SUICIDE SQUAD's War Room & Big 'Impact' It Will Have On DCU's REBIRTH https://t.co/D1BV4VqmlD pic.twitter.com/hXap60n9tL— Newsarama (@Newsarama) December 19, 2016
Ugh when are the X-MEN writers gonna stop preventing the obvious with Wolverine and Rogue.
Unless you mean Laura/Rogue since she's the current Wolverine
I have a lot of issues with Professor X being alive in the Logan movie trailer. Legacy or not, Xavier should have been dead decades ago.
So I ended up ignoring her suggestions and reading "all" the Voltron comics (which...possibly barely qualify as comics and there are only 5 issues) and then started Gotham Academy and I think she is judging me for the first one. Gotham Academy, she wants me to read other DC Comics (??) and I am just like, NO NEVERMIND I CAN'T!!!!!
Sorry this is kind of a worthless post, but the wide world of comics is intimidating, though I guess it is mostly superhero ones that have decades of backstory so I just need to avoid those :p
do you know what characters you vaguely like? it's easier to start from there.
2) fortunately superhero comics at marvel/dc don't really go higher than #50 (let alone half that) anymore which makes it seem less daunting to start? just pick a character who seems interesting, try the #1 of any series they're in and don't worry about continuity because it'll only come up if it's relevant to the story and they'll catch you up to speed anyway
You should pick up whatever character you're drawn to then pick up the current series. Eventually you'll fall into reading then you can go wherever you want after that. :)
jj v ss is gonna be hella interesting with that villian.
im halfway through vision and this book is a masterpiece. legit everything about it is unbelievable i am SHOOK.
Also, as BatCat trash, I was LIVING for this week's issue. And next week is probably going to slay me just as much.
And of course the last page had me all aflutter.
Plus he's so cool on twitter, I have to admit I got a little giddy when he liked a few of my tweets hehe.
And I love how he writes Dinah and Dinah and Ollie's relationship. It's wonderful.
And yeah =) his handle on Dinah and Ollie just makes me smile ♥
I really need to catch up on the rebirth.
But yeah so far, the story has been intriguing, especially finding out who's for and who's against this betrayal of the truce and how the X-men side are dealing the first strike.
it's just gonna be AvX part 2 with the x-men being the villains of the event again rme
