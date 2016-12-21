Comic book Roundup

I'm too distracted by whatever the fuck is going on with Captain Marvel's boobs in that pic Reply

Ugh when are the X-MEN writers gonna stop preventing the obvious with Wolverine and Rogue.







Ugh when are the X-MEN writers gonna stop preventing the obvious with Wolverine and Rogue.

Logan is dead tho, Are you really shipping old man Logan/Rogue?



Unless you mean Laura/Rogue since she's the current Wolverine

In Old Man Logan then Rogue & the core X-MEN team are dead. He'd out live all of them before he even developed a gray whisker.



I have a lot of issues with Professor X being alive in the Logan movie trailer. Legacy or not, Xavier should have been dead decades ago. Reply

My friend is trying to get me into reading comics and she is not the best person, I think, for getting people into genres? Like, she keeps recommending these comic series where its like, ok, it started publishing in 1960 and you have to read these 800 issues and then the reboot starts in 1992 and then there are these 20 spin-offs.

So I ended up ignoring her suggestions and reading "all" the Voltron comics (which...possibly barely qualify as comics and there are only 5 issues) and then started Gotham Academy and I think she is judging me for the first one. Gotham Academy, she wants me to read other DC Comics (??) and I am just like, NO NEVERMIND I CAN'T!!!!!





Sorry this is kind of a worthless post, but the wide world of comics is intimidating, though I guess it is mostly superhero ones that have decades of backstory so I just need to avoid those :p

you should just start with the new series/reboots that started within the last decade since you don't really need background info for them. like in DC Comics, you can just start with the ones that started in 2011 (post flashpoint) since they just start from scratch, and it's less overwhelming. Like, it just gets overwhelming when you consider every series of every character within the last century.



do you know what characters you vaguely like? it's easier to start from there.

1) gotham academy is great and if your friend is judging you for it then bye @ them



2) fortunately superhero comics at marvel/dc don't really go higher than #50 (let alone half that) anymore which makes it seem less daunting to start? just pick a character who seems interesting, try the #1 of any series they're in and don't worry about continuity because it'll only come up if it's relevant to the story and they'll catch you up to speed anyway

I am a comics newbie, tbh. I've only gotten into them with DC's Rebirth which was a good jumping on point since it was a soft relaunch of the DC Universe. It can definitely feel overwhelming, but lmao that's what wikis are for. Idk. If I were you, I'd just pick up a few Rebirth titles until you figure out what you like the best and you can keep up with those if you want. And since all the Rebirth titles only have like 13 issues out right now it's not overwhelming. (My recommendations are Green Arrow, Batgirl & the Birds of Prey, and Wonder Woman because those are the ones I've found most consistently good. Batman's most recent issues have been good too though and I have a major soft spot for Lois Lane so I've been enjoying both Superman and Action Comics too.)

I feel that way about super hero comics but I love others. Fables got me into them (but it went very down hill) I love Saga, Archie, The Wicked and Devine I check out a lot of comics on best of lists they are usually great.

For superhero comics it's best to pick storied runs and use Wikipedia/the internet in general to look up anything that confuses you. Try, say, the Winter Soldier trade paperbacks of Ed Brubaker's Captain America run (my personal favourite).

DC just had a reboot of sorts with Rebirth and it's reader friendly and the titles I'm pulling so far are really good. Marvel is kind of new reader friendly but to be honest with the constant reboots and the cancellations for certain titles, I can see why it would be frustrating to a new reader.

I feel like the Golden & Silver ages are so dated. I wouldn't even bother unless you're into the nostalgia. I think there are so many current titles you should try then work yourself up into those older books. I feel like so many comic fans force newbies to read all that dated shit. It was cute for it's time but re-reading most of that shit is terrible.



You should pick up whatever character you're drawn to then pick up the current series. Eventually you'll fall into reading then you can go wherever you want after that. :)

i'm on birds of prey #99 and i just love helena so much. that's my contribution.

I was SO MAD when they got rid of Helena in New 52 and am pleased as punch that they've brought her back in Rebirth. Helena is amazing, and the relationships of the core 3 (Babs, Dinah and Helena) is one of the main things I loved about BoP.

Gail's Birds of Prey run was beyond special.



I miss it.

I need her to come back and write moooooore

i feel dumb for not seeing that batman twist coming. congrats i played myself.



jj v ss is gonna be hella interesting with that villian.



im halfway through vision and this book is a masterpiece. legit everything about it is unbelievable i am SHOOK.

Link









Also, as BatCat trash, I was LIVING for this week's issue. And next week is probably going to slay me just as much.



I MEAN







SHE DID THAT!



And of course the last page had me all aflutter.











I'm LOVING what Benjamin Percy has been doing with Green Arrow since Rebirth. Dinah/Ollie remain the best.

Also, as BatCat trash, I was LIVING for this week's issue. And next week is probably going to slay me just as much.

I MEAN

SHE DID THAT!

And of course the last page had me all aflutter.

I'm so thankful for Percy for his Green Arrow =) makes me so proud as a fan of these characters.



Plus he's so cool on twitter, I have to admit I got a little giddy when he liked a few of my tweets hehe.

Percy has been bringing back the social justice aspect of Green Arrow and I'm LIVING for it.



And I love how he writes Dinah and Dinah and Ollie's relationship. It's wonderful.

Absolutely! I couldn't believe it though, when it started, some fanboys were accusing Percy of turning Ollie into a SJW...and it's like, are they trolling? I guess nowadays, it's the cool thing to slap that label on anyone who isn't an edgy, brooding, character. But if they paid any attention to his character beyond that show-that-shall-not-be-named, they'd know that is his character. Bah.



And yeah =) his handle on Dinah and Ollie just makes me smile ♥

It's always so funny when they get upset, especially over something like that. Green Arrow is literally the definition of SJW. I'm so glad he's taken up that mantle and made it so it's not something you should be ashamed of. I always find it silly when fanboys try to make that term sound like it's a curse or a slur, as if being a SJW is wrong. When ever fanboys use that term, it's just basically them trying to tell you that they don't want to hear what you have to say, so they just throw that term at you to write you off.

Indeed hehe, it's so ridiculous how it's used as a negative thing nowadays =\ and especially used as an insult by fanboys...

In the first issue when he had Oliver basically re-claiming SJW, I had to get up and do a slow clap. All I thought in my head was "YAASSSSSSS!!!" I'm loving what he's doing so much.

I'm total BatCat trash too. Brulina will forever own my pathetic shipper heart.



I really need to catch up on the rebirth.

did the Buffy comics ever improve? I've had all of S9 forever and have only made it through a few issues

I had *A LOT* of comics come out today. I think I got 15 books.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] neutralize the major Inhuman characters, especially with how they handled Karnak. I liked Fantomex for a while but he started getting on my nerves and this latest issue doesn't help that...I'm just hoping once he reveals his objectives that maybe he'll be redeemed as a character for me, but so far I'm just shaking my head here. A good point was brought up in this issue, I'm not sure how they plan to mend fences after all is said and done... Anyone reading Inhumans vs X-Men? So far I really liked the plan they came up with in order to Reply

All my X-MEN friends of mine refuse to pick up that series. I haven't bothered to read it but I am intrigued. Just to see the messiness lol

Haha, I totally understand. I actually don't mind the Inhumans, but man, when it comes right down to it I love X-men above all else. I'm bracing myself for them to lose this showdown because I just don't trust Marvel...but I am reading it like you said, for all the messiness that will come from this haha.



But yeah so far, the story has been intriguing, especially finding out who's for and who's against this betrayal of the truce and how the X-men side are dealing the first strike.

I loved the first issue, it was so good having Emma back to her flawless self and seeing all the mutants working together



but



it's just gonna be AvX part 2 with the x-men being the villains of the event again rme

has the jem series been good? i've been meaning to give it a go since i like the art and i've been trying to catch up with idw turtles, but i'm a lazy asshole.

those power ranger suits are terrible.

yay Archie although I still haven't caught up on last weeks comics.

Why does Afterlife with Archie take so dang long to come out? It's been like 3 years, but only 10 issues. I'd love it if they stuck to a schedule and popped out an issue every two or three months, dang.

Tbf the writer is doing triple duty with Afterlife, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and being the show-running and writing the Riverdale show. The recent Josie and the Pussycats issue was really fun though.

Oh wow I had no idea Aguirre-Sacasa was going to also work on Riverdale! That totally makes sense to me now haha, my sister asked me about the show because she was so shocked at how tonally different it was from what she expected and I told her about the Afterlife/Sabrina comics and how she should check them out. I'm now* more inclined to checking out the show...



Edited at 2016-12-22 06:50 am (UTC) Reply

