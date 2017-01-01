2016 comes for Mariah Carey during her NYE performance
( Longer cringe worthy video hereCollapse )
( Mariah respondsCollapse )
Source S1 S2
Should've hired Erika Jayne tbh
I hope everyone had something to celebrate in 2016 and I'm wishing you all the best for the upcoming year!
