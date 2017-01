No matter how you feel about him nowadays, you cannot deny Leonardo DiCaprio was one of the biggest teen idols of the 90’s whose name and worldwide appeal was inescapable. While his days of teen adoration may be over, we can still swoon over some of his classic movie romances.Leo has had a lot of great kiss scenes in movies over the years. Some of which even occur more than once in the same movie. What better time than the Holidays to get all nostalgic and corny about one of the most memorable heartthrobs from the 90s?Not ranked in particular order, they're only listed from the oldest to the newest films.Sources: 1