Blue Valentine 20

Ryan Gosling to play Neil Armstrong



- Ryan Gosling signs on to the biopic of Neil Armstrong from his La La Land director Damien Chazelle
- The movie will be adapted from the book First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong and the script was written by Josh Singer (Spotlight)
- The film will "aim to tell the story of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission to land a man on the moon in the 1960s" and will start filming next year

source
Tagged: ,
angielaughs

ONTD Original: Remembering the hottest Leonardo DiCaprio's movie kisses

No matter how you feel about him nowadays, you cannot deny Leonardo DiCaprio was one of the biggest teen idols of the 90’s whose name and worldwide appeal was inescapable. While his days of teen adoration may be over, we can still swoon over some of his classic movie romances.

Leo has had a lot of great kiss scenes in movies over the years. Some of which even occur more than once in the same movie. What better time than the Holidays to get all nostalgic and corny about one of the most memorable heartthrobs from the 90s?

Not ranked in particular order, they're only listed from the oldest to the newest films.

Some Leo lovin" over hereCollapse )

Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9




Do you have a favorite Leonardo DiCaprio kiss/love scene from movies?
Tagged: , , ,
poof

Frank Warren talks about newest book"The World of PostSecret"& creepiest postcards he has received

hello

Some of these secrets are really haunting or even disturbing. Have you ever been faced with a secret that is especially troublesome or problematic -- say, someone confessing to a crime?

The secrets are real, and they can be shocking. I’ve been contacted by the police and the FBI over some secrets.

What happens in those cases?

That’s a secret I have to keep, unfortunately, but in the rare instances where it happens, the endings have been happy endings.

Full Interview At Source
Source
SECRET POST!!Collapse )
Tagged: , ,
Twist

Y'ALL KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS! your Tokio Hotel - 10 years later post

The post of albums turning 10 inspired this post and the post title, I just lifted from 2006.

Tokio Hotel has a new album coming out. 10 years after the release of Zimmer 483 and their first English album Scream, they are now releasing "Dream Machine" and touring.
New Logo

So, what have they been up to? (pic spam, not giant though)Collapse )

The new music is pretty good, actually. Not quite as experimental as the last effort, Kings of Suburbia. They call this the album they always wanted to make.

The two new songsCollapse )
Are you here for this, ONTD?

Were you here for Zimmer 483 and Scream?


Sources Bill's insta, Georg's insta, Gustav's insta, Youtube (1) (2)
Tagged: , ,